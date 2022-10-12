Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
County residents can register for wood stove/fireplace conversion program for two days only
CACHE COUNTY — County residents will have one more chance to register for Utah’s Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Program. Registration for Cache County residents only will be open for the program between Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. “This will...
cachevalleydaily.com
Update on dignity results available from the Dignity Index
SALT LAKE CITY — Project Unite launched something unique last week called the Dignity Index. Its entire reason for existence is to try to make rhetoric, conversations, words, debates and campaign commercials better, by focusing on dignity. One of the ways they want to do this is by using...
cachevalleydaily.com
St. Thomas Aquinas Church inviting people to local prayer rally
LOGAN — Local residents are invited to a prayer rally Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon. The event, organized by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, will be in front of the Historic County Courthouse, 200 N. Main Street in Logan. Parish member Felysha Lilley explained how the Rosary Rally has...
cachevalleydaily.com
Eric L. Maughan
November 5, 1944 – October 13, 2022 (age 77) Eric L. Maughan, 77, of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Murray and Connie Maughan and his brother, Michael. The family takes much comfort in knowing that this joyous reunion included Eric’s father-in-law, Arthur Rhees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cachevalleydaily.com
Monster Mash powerlifting event taking place Saturday in Hyde Park
HYDE PARK – Cache Valley’s first ever sanctioned powerlifting event is taking place Saturday at Castle Manor in Hyde Park. The event, sanctioned by United States Powerlifting Association (USPA), is the first of its kind in Cache Valley. Over 50 competitors are expected to participate in the event...
Comments / 0