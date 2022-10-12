ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin' hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn't imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this.
WATCH: Humpback Whale Breaches Water And Nearly Lands In Fishing Boat

A father and son who were fishing off the Jersey Shore had a close encounter with a humpback whale that they will never forget. Zach Piller told NBC News that he was fishing for striped bass and tuna with his dad off the coast of Belmar when the water started to churn, and a humpback whale breached the surface.
TheConversationAU

740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year

Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
Man Spots 'Big Dinosaur' Ashore At Texas Lake: 'Biggest One I've Ever Seen'

A Texas fisherman made quite the discovery ashore Lake Sam Rayburn. Keith Combs came across a "big dinosaur" aka a massive 12- or 13-foot alligator that "might be the biggest one I've ever seen," he wrote on Facebook, according to CBS 19. Combs is no stranger to fishing in locations all around the world, but what he saw in East Texas doesn't rival anything he's ever seen before.
