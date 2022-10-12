ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas fan begs to be unblocked by Kendal Briles on Twitter after Hogs beat BYU

A week ago, a healthy portion of the Arkansas Twitterverse was done with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. They wanted him gone, finished with running the Hogs offense. It was nutty then. It was even more nutty Saturday after the BYU game. At least Briles’ trending on Twitter in Week 7 was for positive reasons. Postive enough, anyway. Largely it was folks eating crow, with one fan even going so far as to tweet at the offensive coordinator to unblock him. Briles’ offense scored on eight straight possessions and dropped 52 points against the Cougars on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak. Arkansas...
