Related
LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Nebraska in Real Time
Purdue football is back at home for a matchup with Nebraska inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Follow our live blog for updates, news and analysis throughout the game.
Clemson at Florida State: Live Updates
Live updates between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State with a spread that has been all over the place this week, plus the best bet in this ACC Atlantic showdown at 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin falls on the road to Michigan State in double-overtime
The Wisconsin Badgers lose 34-28 in double-overtime to the Michigan State Spartans.
Arkansas fan begs to be unblocked by Kendal Briles on Twitter after Hogs beat BYU
A week ago, a healthy portion of the Arkansas Twitterverse was done with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. They wanted him gone, finished with running the Hogs offense. It was nutty then. It was even more nutty Saturday after the BYU game. At least Briles’ trending on Twitter in Week 7 was for positive reasons. Postive enough, anyway. Largely it was folks eating crow, with one fan even going so far as to tweet at the offensive coordinator to unblock him. Briles’ offense scored on eight straight possessions and dropped 52 points against the Cougars on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak. Arkansas...
