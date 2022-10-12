Read full article on original website
Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
LAW・
Biden: Disappointed in court ruling on revised ‘Dreamers’ program
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred...
DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge is set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal.
🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action
KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that's an election-year challenge for his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It's a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of...
Man sentenced to prison for threatening election official
WASHINGTON – A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
Read Trump's response to Jan. 6 panel following subpoena vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get his story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump...
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7%, largest in 40 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Getting Ahead: Child poverty since the Covid pandemic
We had such good news about child poverty rates in September. First we learned from the Child Trends Research Institute that the rate of children living below the poverty line had dropped 59% from 1993 - 2019. Then the Census Bureau released the figures for 2021, and the great news was that the rate had dropped again, from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021. However, the news for 2022 isn't nearly as rosy.
ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
PHOENIX (AP) — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year’s high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic. The class of 2022′s average ACT composite score was...
TheDailyBeast
How Trump Vanquished One-Time Conservative Contenders
News that Ben Sasse would likely be leaving the U.S. Senate to become president of the University of Florida has aroused varied commentary—most of it critical of Sasse. But one take has probably been underrated—Sasse’s exodus is merely the latest example of how Trump has vanquished an entire generation of once-promising young conservative stars from politics.Think about it. When Donald Trump came down that escalator in 2015, the Republican Party was about to field what was then seen as an impressive and diverse array of future young conservative stars. The names included Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, Sen. Marco Rubio, Wisconsin...
FDA authorizes omicron booster shots for children as young as 5
WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
KIDS・
Nebraska ACT scores drop, but state ranks well among peers
LINCOLN — Average ACT composite scores by Nebraska students dropped slightly in 2022, from 20.0 in 2021 to 19.4 in 2022. But the state still ranked high among states where more than 90% of all high school students take the college entry test, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
