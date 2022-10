BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania. Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on. Police said officers spotted teen reported as a runaway and stopped him as he tried to flee, and they found a loaded handgun in his waistband. LehiighValleyLive reports that Liberty's principal said the teen was 17 and not a current student, and no threat was made regarding the weapon.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO