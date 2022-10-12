Most expensive lift ticket in Colorado nears $300 for 2022-23 season

Photo Credit: Rrrainbow (iStock).

An annual tradition of ours at this point, the OutThere Colorado team set out to find the most expensive single-day lift ticket in Colorado for the upcoming 2022-23 ski season. While many discounts and ski passes offer cheaper options for hitting the state's slopes, it was shocking to find that the most expensive full-price lift ticket is close to $300 for a single day on the mountain.

A same-day lift ticket on December 25 at Vail Resort is $275, though a $28 discount brings that price to $247 if purchased ahead of time online. The same ticket price is found on the Beaver Creek Ski Resort website.

At Steamboat Ski Resort, the end of December is currently when their most expensive price is found. From December 24 until January 1, lift tickets cost $269 – though it is worth noting that a $40 online discount is currently available for these dates, bringing the price to $229.

While this makes skiing in Colorado sound extremely expensive – and it's definitely not cheap, some options can make the sport more affordable.

For one, season passes are great for those planning on skiing a lot. Colorado's two big multi-resort passes are the Epic Pass and Ikon Pass, each offering access to multiple resorts around the state. Other pass collectives also offer benefits in Colorado, such as the Mountain Collective pass, with many resorts also featuring free days at partner resorts with their own season pass option. If you're skiing a lot, a season pass is the way to go.

Resorts are also getting creative with their one-day or multi-day pass options.

Vail Resorts, for example, offers the 'Epic 1-Day Pass,' which allows skiing at one of 38 different resorts for a single day, costing just $119 for the unrestricted option. It's likely most skiers planning in advance will opt for this over a lift ticket, considering that it's less than half the price and offers a similar value – debatably even more.

It's also worth noting that a number of discount lift ticket websites exist, like Liftopia, where cheaper prices can be found compared to the price found at the ticket window.