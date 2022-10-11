Read full article on original website
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith
It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
Multiple Complaints Filed Against Montana SupCo Justice
Multiple complaints have now been filed against liberal Montana Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Gustafson is running against James Brown, the conservative candidate who wants to restore fairness to the Montana Supreme court. The first complaint was filed by Dr. Al Olszewski, a former state senator who ran in the...
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana
People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
Flathead Conservatives Are United for the November Election
If you would've asked me a month ago for my thoughts on the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana, I would have told you I was concerned. I was concerned that Democrats basically used their control on the redistricting commission to gerrymander a seat to benefit the Democrats. I would have told you that I was concerned that the conservatives would spend too much time infighting instead of uniting to win this important race.
Historic Increase in Social Security Benefits For Montanans
Montanans receiving Social Security payments will begin to receive the largest increase to their benefits since the 1980s effective January 1st, 2023. This comes as great news to over 215,000 Montanans aged 65 and older who live on fixed incomes thanks to their Social Security benefits and retirement savings. This...
Big Bucks for the Mexican Drug Cartels in Montana
I figure we better do a mid-week Montana mashup of what folks here in Big Sky Country are talking about. I caught up with John Jackson earlier today. We fielded phone calls and covered a host of topics. John is a retired federal law enforcement officer who has over 70,000 followers on Twitter, but lives here in Montana.
Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish
Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Former CIA Operative Sam Faddis on the Montana Airwaves
For those who remember the stories that we covered about the Communist Chinese buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Montana, you might also be interested in this one: Did Hunter Biden help the Chinese steal American nuclear technology?. Former CIA operations officer Sam Faddis joined us on...
The Woke Army? General Vallely Sounds Off From Montana
The country is so starkly divided under Joe Biden. The Biden Administration is weaponizing federal law enforcement against their political opponents. One commenter asked if we as a nation are close to a civil war. "We're in a civil war now." That's how retired US Army Major General Paul Vallely...
Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support
Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party, Montana’s Dr. Al Responds
We told you the news earlier in the week that former Democrat presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is LEAVING the Democrat Party. Here is part of what she had to say: (full video below) Tulsi Gabbard: I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now...
Montana Sheriff Tells Canadian Fed Official to GET OUT
Great job Sheriff Slaughter. Canada & the ATF wanted to spy on Americans at a gun show in Montana, and they didn't even notify the sheriff in advance. The sheriff told 'em to get out. They smartly complied. That was my reaction to this story recently reported by ABC Fox...
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
