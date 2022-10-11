ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

930 AM KMPT

Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith

It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Multiple Complaints Filed Against Montana SupCo Justice

Multiple complaints have now been filed against liberal Montana Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Gustafson is running against James Brown, the conservative candidate who wants to restore fairness to the Montana Supreme court. The first complaint was filed by Dr. Al Olszewski, a former state senator who ran in the...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana

People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Flathead Conservatives Are United for the November Election

If you would've asked me a month ago for my thoughts on the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana, I would have told you I was concerned. I was concerned that Democrats basically used their control on the redistricting commission to gerrymander a seat to benefit the Democrats. I would have told you that I was concerned that the conservatives would spend too much time infighting instead of uniting to win this important race.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Historic Increase in Social Security Benefits For Montanans

Montanans receiving Social Security payments will begin to receive the largest increase to their benefits since the 1980s effective January 1st, 2023. This comes as great news to over 215,000 Montanans aged 65 and older who live on fixed incomes thanks to their Social Security benefits and retirement savings. This...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Big Bucks for the Mexican Drug Cartels in Montana

I figure we better do a mid-week Montana mashup of what folks here in Big Sky Country are talking about. I caught up with John Jackson earlier today. We fielded phone calls and covered a host of topics. John is a retired federal law enforcement officer who has over 70,000 followers on Twitter, but lives here in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish

Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
WHITEFISH, MT
930 AM KMPT

Former CIA Operative Sam Faddis on the Montana Airwaves

For those who remember the stories that we covered about the Communist Chinese buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Montana, you might also be interested in this one: Did Hunter Biden help the Chinese steal American nuclear technology?. Former CIA operations officer Sam Faddis joined us on...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The Woke Army? General Vallely Sounds Off From Montana

The country is so starkly divided under Joe Biden. The Biden Administration is weaponizing federal law enforcement against their political opponents. One commenter asked if we as a nation are close to a civil war. "We're in a civil war now." That's how retired US Army Major General Paul Vallely...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support

Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
RED LODGE, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Sheriff Tells Canadian Fed Official to GET OUT

Great job Sheriff Slaughter. Canada & the ATF wanted to spy on Americans at a gun show in Montana, and they didn't even notify the sheriff in advance. The sheriff told 'em to get out. They smartly complied. That was my reaction to this story recently reported by ABC Fox...
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

