NFL

Deadspin

Sticky substances are back in fashion for the postseason, it seems

In a little over a year since MLB enabled umpires to routinely check pitchers for illegal foreign substances, there have been a few ejections, pitchers making scenes by stripping to their undergarments, and above all else, there’s been a drastic drop in some pitchers’ spin rates. In 2021,...
MLB
Deadspin

And the nominees for this NBA season’s only-great-in-video-games teams are …

There’s a rage-inducing aspect of NBA 2K every year that makes me feel like I need to take those seminars to avoid turning into my dad. A few crazy-talented teams become fan favorites and get overused to the point of exhaustion due to sheer star power despite being middling to garbage in real life. It’s the antithesis of the crusty sportswriter rant about “This isn’t fantasy sports. You can’t just throw a bunch of all-stars on a team and expect a championship” — and I’m here for it.
NBA
Deadspin

Is this why Daniel Snyder hasn’t been drop-kicked out of the NFL?

It’s still blackmail if it’s done in plain sight. Daniel Snyder’s alleged antics to uncover disparaging information about other league owners — and possibly NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself — were detailed in Thursday morning’s near-8,000-word ESPN expose written by Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Tisha Thompson.
NFL
Deadspin

With offense winning titles in other sports, playoff baseball is still about pitching

The Dodgers, Braves, and Yankees combined to win 311 regular season games over the course of the regular season, but the playoffs have been a beautiful disaster so far. Mid-’90s alternative rock references notwithstanding, all three clubs received first-round byes, and only New York isn’t on the brink of elimination — yet.
MLB
Deadspin

Five best landing spots for Carlos Correa

The MLB world was a little shocked when it was announced that Correa would sign with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. Everyone expected the former Rookie of the Year to head to a big market and compete for a World Series. Instead, he went north and signed a three-year $105 million deal with opt-out clauses after the first and second seasons. Well, as of today, Correa took that offer.
MLB
Deadspin

NFL Week 6: Is it time to stop doubting the NY Giants?

The New York Giants have shocked the NFL world through five weeks, going 4-1 with wins against teams like the Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Green Bay Packers (3-2) to boot. Still, despite their impressive record, the Giants are viewed in a mostly negative light by the NFL elite. The G-Men head into their Week 6 matchup at home against the Baltimore Ravens as six-point underdogs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadspin

Carson Wentz, the best a man (Ron Rivera) can get

As the now-Commanders acquired Carson Wentz to be its next quarterback after three decades of unsuccessful options — none lasting more than three seasons as Washington’s primary starter — the fan base just sighed. Wentz was never going to be the guy. He looks like Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf on back-to-back plays and the negative half has his days numbered as a starter in the NFL. His play in Philadelphia and Indianapolis guaranteed it barring a receiving corps of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, and Cooper Kupp. He had one of four.
WASHINGTON, DC

