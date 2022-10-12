Read full article on original website
The NBA’s Western Conference is going to be like bumper cars with all the movement this season
It’s October, so Halloween season is upon us, but it’s also time for the NBA to return. All the talk and some drama will be shoved aside as teams return to the court, hoping to do what the Golden State Warriors did last season in raising the Larry O’Brien NBA Finals trophy.
Sticky substances are back in fashion for the postseason, it seems
In a little over a year since MLB enabled umpires to routinely check pitchers for illegal foreign substances, there have been a few ejections, pitchers making scenes by stripping to their undergarments, and above all else, there’s been a drastic drop in some pitchers’ spin rates. In 2021,...
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
Longtime NBA Guard Nate Robinson Reveals Health Battle
The 11-year veteran says he’s been dealing with kidney failure for the past four years.
And the nominees for this NBA season’s only-great-in-video-games teams are …
There’s a rage-inducing aspect of NBA 2K every year that makes me feel like I need to take those seminars to avoid turning into my dad. A few crazy-talented teams become fan favorites and get overused to the point of exhaustion due to sheer star power despite being middling to garbage in real life. It’s the antithesis of the crusty sportswriter rant about “This isn’t fantasy sports. You can’t just throw a bunch of all-stars on a team and expect a championship” — and I’m here for it.
UFC star Alonzo Menifield KO'd Misha Cirkunov, then hit him 3 more times when he was on the floor, concussed
In the latest UFC news from Saturday in Las Vegas, light heavyweight bruiser Alonzo Menifield dropped and stopped Misha Cirkunov in brutal fashion.
Is this why Daniel Snyder hasn’t been drop-kicked out of the NFL?
It’s still blackmail if it’s done in plain sight. Daniel Snyder’s alleged antics to uncover disparaging information about other league owners — and possibly NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself — were detailed in Thursday morning’s near-8,000-word ESPN expose written by Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Tisha Thompson.
With offense winning titles in other sports, playoff baseball is still about pitching
The Dodgers, Braves, and Yankees combined to win 311 regular season games over the course of the regular season, but the playoffs have been a beautiful disaster so far. Mid-’90s alternative rock references notwithstanding, all three clubs received first-round byes, and only New York isn’t on the brink of elimination — yet.
Five best landing spots for Carlos Correa
The MLB world was a little shocked when it was announced that Correa would sign with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. Everyone expected the former Rookie of the Year to head to a big market and compete for a World Series. Instead, he went north and signed a three-year $105 million deal with opt-out clauses after the first and second seasons. Well, as of today, Correa took that offer.
NFL Week 6: Is it time to stop doubting the NY Giants?
The New York Giants have shocked the NFL world through five weeks, going 4-1 with wins against teams like the Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Green Bay Packers (3-2) to boot. Still, despite their impressive record, the Giants are viewed in a mostly negative light by the NFL elite. The G-Men head into their Week 6 matchup at home against the Baltimore Ravens as six-point underdogs.
Carson Wentz, the best a man (Ron Rivera) can get
As the now-Commanders acquired Carson Wentz to be its next quarterback after three decades of unsuccessful options — none lasting more than three seasons as Washington’s primary starter — the fan base just sighed. Wentz was never going to be the guy. He looks like Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf on back-to-back plays and the negative half has his days numbered as a starter in the NFL. His play in Philadelphia and Indianapolis guaranteed it barring a receiving corps of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, and Cooper Kupp. He had one of four.
