News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
kscj.com
NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Highways reopened after fire near Concord causes significant closures
CONCORD, Neb. -- Firefighters across multiple counties were contending with wind and heavy smoke while battling a blaze in rural Dixon County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located approximately five miles south of Concord and three miles east of Highway 15. Initial reports stated that a combine was on fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested in connection to local business robbery
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 54-year-old Norfolk man was arrested following a robbery at a local business. The Norfolk Police Division said around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched a the 100 block of Norfolk Ave. for a reported robbery. When officers got the the scene, NPD said they were able...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: man arrested for trespassing on alleged ex's property
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after they were called to a home for a him not leaving his alleged ex's home. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Wednesday around 10:13 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Maple Ave. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Angus: The Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Angus!. Angus is a seven-year-old Husky mix. He loves the outdoors and playing fetch. Angus enjoys walks on his leash and adventures. After a long day, you can find him cuddled up in the couch, ready to relax. He is a little shy of men and...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
norfolkneradio.com
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
Norfolk man calls police after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend
A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend.
News Channel Nebraska
Donation to go toward expansion of skate park
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A former Norfolk resident is ensuring his legacy will be felt at a local skate park. The City of Norfolk announced Thursday that they've received a donation of over $114,000 from the late Lee Dekarske. The former owner of Lee's Jewelry in Norfolk requested that the money...
kscj.com
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN MADISON COUNTY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. 36-YEAR-OLD WAYNE HACKEL WAS ARRESTED BY NORFOLK POLICE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF MICHIGAN AVENUE. AROUND 10:45 P.M. POLICE SAY WHEN THEY ARRIVED, HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS ABOUT...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
wnax.com
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
