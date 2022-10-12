Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO