Sharron K. (Reed) Kubitz, 76, wife of Gary Kubitz, of Waukon passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union after a courageous battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Waukon with Pastor Steve Oden officiating. Friends may greet the family from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 17 at Martin - Grau Funeral Home in Waukon.

WAUKON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO