Clayton County Register
Maxine Campbell
Maxine Campbell, 93, of Clive, formerly of Waukon, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon with Fr. John Moser officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon.
Sharron (Reed) Kubitz
Sharron K. (Reed) Kubitz, 76, wife of Gary Kubitz, of Waukon passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union after a courageous battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Waukon with Pastor Steve Oden officiating. Friends may greet the family from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 17 at Martin - Grau Funeral Home in Waukon.
