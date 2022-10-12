Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
las-cruces.org
NMSU WERC ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN CONTEST: Follow Up
Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) was a proud co-sponsor of the 32nd WERC Environmental Design Contest organized by the College of Engineering at New Mexico State University (NMSU). This year was the first time in 3 years that the event was held in person due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The turnout showed the excitement of teams coming together with 21 teams from 9 universities totaling 161 participants. Even more encouraging this year is that 50% of participants were females.
las-cruces.org
City Council to Meet Oct. 17, 2022
The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a regularly scheduled meeting. City Council will consider the adoption of an Ordinance that could approve the redistricting of Las Cruces’ six City Council districts. The Las Cruces City Charter requires that there be a “periodic review of the boundaries of the districts” and that each Council district “shall contain as nearly as possible substantially the same population-based upon the most recent federal census.”
las-cruces.org
Voter Information Advisory is Issued
NOTE: The City is sharing this information in partnership with the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. Secretary of State and Attorney General Issue Advisory on Poll Monitoring and Voter Intimidation. Today, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and New Mexico Attorney General...
las-cruces.org
MEDIA ADVISORY Groundbreaking Ceremonies for New RoadRUNNER Transit Operations and Maintenance Facil
Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new RoadRUNNER Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 2340 Westway Ave. Invited guests to the groundbreaking ceremony include Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima, members of the Las Cruces City Council, representatives from the Federal Transit Administration Region 6, the New Mexico Department of Transportation Transit and Rail Division, and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
las-cruces.org
Idaho Avenue Lane Closures
Idaho Avenue, at the intersection of El Paseo Road, will experience various lane closures starting Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. H&H Underground, under contract with Comcast, will be installing new telecommunications infrastructure. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete. This work is being done in City Council District...
las-cruces.org
Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Intermittent Lane Closures Extended
The dates have been extended for intermittent lane closures on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, between Engler Road and Sirocco Avenue. The intermittent lane closures will now be in effect from Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, through Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Renegade Construction, a limited liability company, will be placing concrete as part of the Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Mile 1 construction project.
Comments / 0