The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a regularly scheduled meeting. City Council will consider the adoption of an Ordinance that could approve the redistricting of Las Cruces’ six City Council districts. The Las Cruces City Charter requires that there be a “periodic review of the boundaries of the districts” and that each Council district “shall contain as nearly as possible substantially the same population-based upon the most recent federal census.”

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO