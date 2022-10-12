Read full article on original website
Related
K-StateSports
Fate Reunites Colbert with Tang at K-State
"I knew I had to leave," Jerrell Colbert says as he occupies a chair in the Ice Family Basketball Center one day in October. A gray hoodie with "K-State" emblazoned in shiny black print and black-and-gray camouflage sweatpants drape over his 6-foot-10, 235-pound frame. At the moment, the top-150 recruit in 2021 is discussing his path to Kansas State — and exactly what he plans to do in his sophomore season.
K-StateSports
K-State Announces WBB Promotions, Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics announced on Thursday a number of single game ticket promotions for the upcoming season of women's basketball. All individual game tickets will be available for purchase through the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1.800.221.CATS or visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday, October 17.
K-StateSports
K-State Falls in Straight Sets to #1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – After collecting back-to-back conference wins in the last two weeks, Kansas State's run is cut short by No. 1 ranked Texas. The Wildcats fell to the Longhorns in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, at Gregory Gymnasium on Wednesday. K-State (11-7, 2-3) was paced by juniors Kadye...
K-StateSports
K-State Downed on Late Second Half Texas Tech Goal
MANHATTAN, Kansas - K-State and Texas Tech matched each other shot for shot on Thursday night at Buser Family Park, but a late Red Raider header in the second half sent the visitors to a 1-0 win. K-State's overall record drops to 5-8-2 and 1-4-1 in Big 12 action, while Texas Tech improved to 7-3-5 and 3-1-2 in the league.
Comments / 0