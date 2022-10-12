LOVELAND, OH (October 14, 2022) – As election time approaches, I am seeing support Loveland Students signs pop up everywhere, at $35 per sign approximately. So what does this mean to me, a person who observes the news from many sources on a daily basis? Well I am seeing parents from across the country fighting school boards to get radical items out of our schools. I am seeing school Superintendents calling the DOJ and FBI on these parents. How third world have we become?

