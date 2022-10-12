Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Europe is in the middle of a brutal energy crisis. Next year could be much, much worse￼
Europe is bracing for a difficult winter, but next year could be even worse.
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. Senate Democrats cite insufficient election workers ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats sounded the alarm over a lack of election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm voting, citing threats and harassment as hurdles to recruiting crucial staff.
BBC
US midterm elections: Why are they so important?
The US elections on 8 November will have an enormous impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House. Joe Biden is not on the ballot - the midterms decide who controls Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. But the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign, and especially the odds of Donald Trump running again.
Officials engaged in 'prudent planning' to prevent panic in the West if Russia detonates nuclear bomb in Ukraine, report says
The "prudent planning" by Western officials includes examining measures to prevent panic buying and people fleeing cities en masse, per The Guardian.
Iran braces for new demos after Mahsa Amini death
Demonstrators are expected to take to streets across Iran again Saturday over Mahsa Amini despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by outrage over her death in custody enters a fifth week. Online monitor NetBlocks on Saturday reported a "new major disruption to internet traffic in #Iran" from around 10:00 am (0630 GMT).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is an economist or a psychic better at predicting the future? | Column
If you told your friends and family that you went to a psychic to foretell your future, some of them would laugh at you. But if you told them that you attended a conference where market strategists and economists predicted the long-run future of the market and the economy they might want to hear more.
Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022
Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
Comments / 0