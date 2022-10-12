Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
WSLS
Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Christmas Store preparing for Christmas season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This year marks the 41st year the Montgomery Christmas Store has been in operation. It’s only October, but for the store’s volunteers, it’s a year-round operation getting ready for the Christmas season. “The last few years, we have served about 1400 families and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
WSLS
Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
WDBJ7.com
New unique 3D printing shop to open in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3D Shop will open its doors to the public this Saturday. The one-stop shop will have 18 various 3D printers along with 3D printed objects for sale, such as flower pots and 3D topography maps. “With 3D printing, I think people haven’t really quite grasped...
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
chathamstartribune.com
Staffers urge development of “nuisance property” in Danville
Danville City staffers say lifting the liens on a vacant property could clear the way for some residential green space. Planners are asking Danville City Council to release two nuisance abatement liens affecting one parcel of land in the 700-block of Stokes Street. It would be donated to a new owner and turned into a non-profit community garden.
NRVNews
Perez, Joseph Francis
Joseph Francis Perez passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022, at age 91, in Radford, Va. He was a long-time resident of Christiansburg with many friends and acquaintances who will miss his wit and laughter. He was born on January 4, 1931, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. to the late Joseph...
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley animal shelters host adoption event for over 500 pets
ROANOKE, Va. – Five local shelters in the Roanoke Valley are teaming up this weekend to find forever homes for hundreds of animals. The shelters said they’ve seen an increase in pets being surrendered and a decrease in the number of adoptions. The shift in adoption rates has...
WDBJ7.com
SML Pavilion opens in downtown Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new event space opened in one of our hometowns and it’s expected to bring in concerts, festivals and more for you to enjoy. SML Pavilion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. “We’re trying to keep it focused on everyone being able to attend and bring...
WDBJ7.com
School-based health clinics coming to PCPS, RCS
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County High School is setting the standard for school-based health care in the New River Valley, but soon that model will be added in Pulaski County and Radford City Schools. “Improving their health is really going to improve their overall well-being and allow them to...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
