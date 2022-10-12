Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders' Son to BRADY Brand
Star college football quarterback and son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, joins BRADY Brand.
Report: Odell Beckham's Contract Demand For Rams Revealed
Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines Wednesday when he tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams made him an offer that was "the lowest of low." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that was not just Beckham stirring the pot on social media. The free agent wideout is legitimately unhappy with his ...
Tom Brady makes his pitch for Aaron Judge to join the Buccaneers
After all, Judge is about to be a free agent...
DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for
DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go. The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC News
Source: NFL fines Tampa Bay's Tom Brady $11K for kick
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett on a sack in the Bucs' 21-15 victory over the Falcons last week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL notified Brady of the fine Friday after...
Comments / 0