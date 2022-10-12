ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Odell Beckham's Contract Demand For Rams Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines Wednesday when he tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams made him an offer that was "the lowest of low." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that was not just Beckham stirring the pot on social media.  The free agent wideout is legitimately unhappy with his ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC News

Source: NFL fines Tampa Bay's Tom Brady $11K for kick

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett on a sack in the Bucs' 21-15 victory over the Falcons last week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL notified Brady of the fine Friday after...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy