What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Top doctor Nick Coatsworth issues blunt warning about children as young as five getting the Covid vaccine as he urges Australia to SCRAP jabs for kids: 'The benefit just isn't there'
Dr Nick Coatsworth has demanded a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns they barely benefit from getting the jab, and are more likely to suffer rare side effects. Australia's former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its stance on giving the dose to children...
Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci is warning of a twindemic this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months - but Covid numbers falter. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
Confused on Whether You Need a New COVID Booster? Here's What to Know
New boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target the newest strains of the omicron variant are available to everyone 12 and older. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus has whittled some of that protection away. The newer formulas are thought to restore some of that protection.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
As of Friday, over 110 million people in the United States have received the first COVID vaccine booster dose, according to the CDC's data tracker.
Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Early data show Pfizer’s omicron booster ‘substantially’ boosted antibodies against BA.5
Early data from trials assessing the new Pfizer and BioNTech omicron-adapted booster vaccine show that the vaccine substantially increased protective antibodies against the BA.5 subvariant in adults. “While we expect more mature immune response data from the clinical trial of our omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in the coming weeks, we...
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine
The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the authorization of a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease.The EU regulator said in a statement the vaccine should be cleared for anyone aged four and over, to prevent the four types of dengue. The viral disease causes more than 390 million infections globally every year, including up to 25,000 deaths, mostly in children. “The benefits and safety of the current vaccine have been evaluated in 19 clinical trials that enrolled more than 27,000 people aged...
US experiencing ‘steep rise’ in flu activity amid low vaccination rates, CDC warns
The autumn and winter flu season has started and illness is increasing across the US, a report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to say. A new CDC report on Friday will likely confirm the spread of flu and similar illnesses to further parts of the southeast and south-central US, where influenza has been reported in increasing numbers in recent weeks, NBC News reported on Thursday.
Meningococcal disease outbreak in São Paulo, Health officials reinforce importance of vaccination
Last month, health officials in Brazil reported the confirmation of an outbreak of meningococcal disease caused by serogroup C in the state of São Paulo. Five cases were reported. This is the most frequent cause of bacterial meningitis in Brazil. This has prompted the health ministry to reinforce the...
Have these essentials at home to ease cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms—before you get sick
Whether it's the flu, common cold or COVID-19, things like a thermometer, a water bottle and a heating pad can help ease symptoms.
Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants
European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
South Africa: Measles outbreak reported in Limpopo Province
Measles surveillance at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province within 30 days. A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district. A public health response investigation...
Flu 'gathering speed' across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year's flu season -- and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading.
