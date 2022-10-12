ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Community fridge aims to help New Yorkers in need on UES

NEW YORK - Food insecurity in the city seems to be growing, but two local non-profits are finding a new way to help neighbors on the Upper East Side, opening a community fridge that could be a saving grace for New Yorkers in need. Alana Katz is one of several...
Huge increase in NYC rat sightings

NEW YORK - If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple. Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
Rat sightings spiking in New York City

The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
New plan to ease delivery truck congestion

New Yorkers say they're fed up with delivery trucks and vans clogging up the already-congested city streets. Now, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has introduced a bill he hopes will cut down on all of the clutter.
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment

Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended

A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
