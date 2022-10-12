Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Community fridge aims to help New Yorkers in need on UES
NEW YORK - Food insecurity in the city seems to be growing, but two local non-profits are finding a new way to help neighbors on the Upper East Side, opening a community fridge that could be a saving grace for New Yorkers in need. Alana Katz is one of several...
Huge increase in NYC rat sightings
NEW YORK - If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple. Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
Meet the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD
Edward Caban was raised in the Bronx and has been an NYPD officer for the past 31 years. Earlier this year, he became First Deputy Commissioner for the largest police department in the country.
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
New York City school cafeteria worker honored for decades of service
Valarie Barker was honored for her hard work and dedication to the kids that mean so much to her.
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
Migrant crisis, violent crime, high gas prices all easy to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Some things seem so complex. But they’re actually quite simple. Take the migrant crisis that’s engulfing New York City right now, including Staten Island. Some are worried about how the migrants, many of them from politically unstable Venezuela, will be taken care of....
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
New plan to ease delivery truck congestion
New Yorkers say they're fed up with delivery trucks and vans clogging up the already-congested city streets. Now, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has introduced a bill he hopes will cut down on all of the clutter.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended
A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say on migrants being housed in hotels in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Debate continues to rage over the housing of newly arrived migrants in hotels in Travis. The arrivals came here from other countries and were transported to New York City from Southern states like Texas and Florida after crossing the border as asylum seekers.
