Several Bay Area cities have transient occupancy taxes (TOTs) on the Nov. 8 ballot in an attempt to collect more taxes from hotels, motels, inns and share-rental sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo.Proponents argue that their municipalities need to generate more revenue in the wake of economic impacts from COVID-19, but opponents question if now is the time to raise rates on an industry also hit hard by the pandemic -- hospitality. One thing is certain, people are ready to spend their tourist dollars in California. According to the nonprofit Visit California, in 2021, travel-related spending in the state increased 43...

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO