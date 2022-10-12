ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Feds spare Laguna Honda Hospital with funding extension

Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how to move forward after the facility was decertified in April when it failed a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses in 2021. ...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Survey of Santa Clara County doctors finds majority plan to quit in next three years

SANTA CLARA COUNTY’S health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC) — nearly 69 percent of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
sfstandard.com

SF YIMBYs Look To Ride Momentum to November Ballot

The results are in, and more voters said they would most like to see any type of new housing in San Francisco, according to The Standard’s Fall 2022 Poll. In a poll of registered voters, 41% said they support “any type of housing” over only market-rate, only affordable or no new housing at all. Thirty-two percent said they support “only affordable housing that will sell or rent at below market-rate prices to lower-income individuals.”
CBS San Francisco

City governments endorse rental tax measures ahead of election

Several Bay Area cities have transient occupancy taxes (TOTs) on the Nov. 8 ballot in an attempt to collect more taxes from hotels, motels, inns and share-rental sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo.Proponents argue that their municipalities need to generate more revenue in the wake of economic impacts from COVID-19, but opponents question if now is the time to raise rates on an industry also hit hard by the pandemic -- hospitality. One thing is certain, people are ready to spend their tourist dollars in California. According to the nonprofit Visit California, in 2021, travel-related spending in the state increased 43...
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools

Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
diablomag.com

Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units

When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
KRON4 News

Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees

(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA

