Feds spare Laguna Honda Hospital with funding extension
Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how to move forward after the facility was decertified in April when it failed a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses in 2021. ...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County unveils plan for new primary health care clinic in Palo Alto-Mountain View area
Santa Clara County’s health care system plans to bring much-needed services to the Palo Alto-Mountain View area with a new Valley Health Center, which is set to open in the fall of 2024. The 24,500-square-foot planned facility, located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, will offer a full...
Survey of Santa Clara County doctors finds majority plan to quit in next three years
SANTA CLARA COUNTY’S health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC) — nearly 69 percent of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
NBC Bay Area
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
sfstandard.com
SF Families Say New Teacher Housing Site is Shaking Their Homes and Cracking Walls
San Francisco families say their homes are being ferociously shaken and are cracking inside due to the construction of a housing development for teachers. Work on the city’s first affordable housing project for educators began in late September as part of a $105 million investment. When completed in late...
NBC Bay Area
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city's business community. Both candidates...
South Bay leaders celebrate new state law helping businesses comply with ADA
Local leaders and disability rights groups on Thursday celebrated the signing of a new law that will expand funding to small businesses to improve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on the 32nd anniversary of the federal law that made discrimination against people with disabilities illegal. That included access...
sfstandard.com
SF YIMBYs Look To Ride Momentum to November Ballot
The results are in, and more voters said they would most like to see any type of new housing in San Francisco, according to The Standard’s Fall 2022 Poll. In a poll of registered voters, 41% said they support “any type of housing” over only market-rate, only affordable or no new housing at all. Thirty-two percent said they support “only affordable housing that will sell or rent at below market-rate prices to lower-income individuals.”
City governments endorse rental tax measures ahead of election
Several Bay Area cities have transient occupancy taxes (TOTs) on the Nov. 8 ballot in an attempt to collect more taxes from hotels, motels, inns and share-rental sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo.Proponents argue that their municipalities need to generate more revenue in the wake of economic impacts from COVID-19, but opponents question if now is the time to raise rates on an industry also hit hard by the pandemic -- hospitality. One thing is certain, people are ready to spend their tourist dollars in California. According to the nonprofit Visit California, in 2021, travel-related spending in the state increased 43...
San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools
Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
diablomag.com
Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units
When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle Scam
A woman from Concord, CA looking for a work-from-home job falls victim to a scammer that promises a job and then scams her shortly after the interview. Image by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash (modified)
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
Elderly Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The officials stated that an elderly woman suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene after a crash.
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
