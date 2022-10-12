Read full article on original website
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Detroit Red Wings: 5 BOLD Predictions for 2022-23
1. Team Captain Dylan Larkin Will Lead the Team in Scoring2. Defenseman Moritz Seider Will Not Only be an All-Star, but also a Norris Trophy Finalist3. Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic Combine to Post Top-Fifteen Goaltending Numbers4. The Detroit Red Wings Will Be Closer, But Still Miss the Playoffs5. Forward Jakub Vrana Will Score 40 Goals this Season.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
3 Things the Red Wings must do to defeat the Devils
Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.
Caps Host Habs
Caps look to get in win column on Saturday night against the Canadiens. October 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0) Washington Capitals (0-2-0) The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One...
Practice Notebook - Oct. 15, 2022
WINNIPEG - Even after the emotion of a big home opener win, Scott Arniel was still up at 5:45 am CT on Saturday morning to get ready for work. Problem is, the Winnipeg Jets associate head coach was about to find out someone else on the staff was already working.
Pavel Buchnevich opens new Blues season with epic powerplay goal
It didn't take long for the St. Louis Blues to light the lamp in the 2022-23 season opener. If you had Pavel Buchnevich scoring the first goal of the year, you guessed right.
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 1
With Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall in net, the Florida Panthers opened up their 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. When asked about the win, head coach Paul Maurice said he "loved all of it." "I...
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
CBJ announce Bread Financial as new Championship Partner
Bread Financial also announced as Official Financial Services Partner, logo featured on club's home helmets. The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a multi-year partnership with Bread FinancialTM to be its new Championship Partner and first Official Financial Services Partner. Columbus-headquartered Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, and is the Blue Jackets' home helmet partner for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Bread Financial's logo will be visible as 3.75" x 2.25" decals on the right and left sides of each home helmet beginning tonight as the Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season home opener.
Matthews can score 60 again for Maple Leafs, Kane, Ovechkin say
'Dynamic' center looking to build on Hart Trophy-winning season. Auston Matthews used subtlety to score his first goal of the season. The Toronto Maple Leafs center found a soft spot in the slot against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As teammate Mark Giordano prepared to shoot from the left point, Matthews turned his body so he could extend his stick waist-high into the shooting lane.
Bruins to Host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, Against Arizona
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Saturday, October 15 at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades. For...
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
