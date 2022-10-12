Bread Financial also announced as Official Financial Services Partner, logo featured on club's home helmets. The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a multi-year partnership with Bread FinancialTM to be its new Championship Partner and first Official Financial Services Partner. Columbus-headquartered Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, and is the Blue Jackets' home helmet partner for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Bread Financial's logo will be visible as 3.75" x 2.25" decals on the right and left sides of each home helmet beginning tonight as the Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season home opener.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO