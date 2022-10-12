The Hilary Swank-led journalism drama can't get out of its main character's head. In the first episode of Alaska Daily, Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) has a panic attack en route to America's largest state. Then, as her plane begins its descent, she Googles, "What is a panic attack?" In the second episode, she asks Siri if moose are dangerous. This is a portrait of a "born reporter," according to Alaska Daily, a show with an admirable commitment to the work of reporting — the unglamorous business of chasing down leads — but a funny view on what it takes to be good at it. It certainly isn't a matter of expertise.

ALASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO