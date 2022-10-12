Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate race remains a statistical tie between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll. The poll of 1,078 likely Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman with 47.2% support compared to Oz at 44.8% and Libertarian Erik Gerhardt at 3.4%. More than 4% said they were undecided […]
Pizzeria Threatening to Sue Customer Who Retracted $3,000 Tip
A life-changing tip from a restaurant patron has turned into a nightmare for a Pennsylvania pizzeria. Alfredo's Pizza Café in Scranton, famously mentioned on Season 4 of the NBC comedy series The Office, is pursuing a lawsuit against a customer who reneged on a $3,000 tip. The individual reportedly...
