Read full article on original website
Related
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman had a light schedule, records show
In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s four years in office, however,...
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
John Fetterman announces historic fundraising, calls on friends for support
As poll results have tightened in the race for the U.S. Senate, Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign has tried to turn the attack back on his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. On Thursday, it also brought reinforcements in the form of Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown to stump for Fetterman in Western Pennsylvania.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, a Pittsburgh native, dies, called 'a tireless champion for children'
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has been in the eye of the storm in recent years as it decided a series of hot-button issues that ranged from covid responses and reapportionment to election reform. At its center was Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer, 74, died Friday night at his home near...
50 years later: Heinz History Center unveils plans to honor Immaculate Reception anniversary
PITTSBURGH — This December marks 50 years since the greatest play in Steelers and NFL history -- the Immaculate Reception. To celebrate the play’s golden anniversary, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center’s family of museums, will be showcasing some special items.
Comments / 0