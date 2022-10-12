ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 7

Homer
3d ago

He could have stopped the car after hitting the first victim… or second…. He chose the kill as many as he could… and kept driving. He needs BIBLICAL punishment. Any volunteers?

Reply(1)
6
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks: Victims' final moments detailed in court

They stepped off to make memories on Main Street, but on Thursday, prosecutors detailed the final moments of all six people killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Also, the day in court was delayed again -- this time because of a nearly hour-long rant from Darrell Brooks.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooks, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Darrell Brooks incident report from first week of trial released

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An incident report has been filed by Waukesha County deputies in connection to a situation they had with Darrell Brooks in the courtroom. It happened during the first week of the trial in connection to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. On Oct. 6, deputies said Darrell...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Citizen Bank
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's 50-minute rant, calls for dismissal

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Thursday, Oct. 13 picked up where they left off when severe weather interrupted witness testimony tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November 2021. Brooks went on a 50-minute rant late Thursday morning, calling for the dismissal of the case against him, citing a number of reasons why proceedings shouldn't continue. Judge Dorow denied the request, stating, "This trial will keep going."
WAUKESHA, WI
wwisradio.com

Armed Carjacking in Waukesha Last Night

(Waukesha, WI) — Police in Waukesha have not said if they caught four armed carjackers who ran away last night. The carjacking happened yesterday evening at the Shell station on West Sunset Drive. Police say a suspect pointed a gun into a man’s belly and stole his car. The suspect crashed that car a few blocks later, and ran with three others. Waukesha Police warned people to stay inside as they searched for the four armed suspects. As of late last night there were no arrests.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial abruptly interrupted due to a tornado warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As tense cross-examination continued, an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly returned after the tornado warning passed, then judge Dorow sent everyone home.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Swim coach sentenced; 18 months prison for secretly recording teen

CUDAHY, Wis. - Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. Lustig entered the guilty pleas in August. In January, a Cudahy police officer...
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor

MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy