Helena Christensen and look-alike son Mingus star in fashion campaign

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Like mother, like son.

Helena Christensen and son Mingus star in Marcell Von Berlin’s latest ad campaign together, proving the supermodel’s passed down her posing talents.

Christensen, 53, showed off a sequined pantsuit, a feather-trimmed blazer layered over black silk pajamas and a crystal-covered catsuit, while 22-year-old Mingus — whom the catwalker shares with ex Norman Reedus — rocked a printed three-piece set and a head-to-toe leather look.

“It’s always great hanging out with my son,” Christensen told Grazia of the experience.

“We have a lot of fun together sharing little jokes between us throughout the day. It’s good to have a secret language on set, that way you can really let the dark humor flow and my son is a master at that.”

The mother-son duo previously posed together for Victoria’s Secret and Rag & Bone, but it doesn’t sound like Mingus will be pursuing modeling full-time.

“He is grateful for being part of it on occasion but spends all his time making music and studying film,” Christensen said.

The rising style star made his modeling debut for Calvin Klein in 2017, and walked the runway at London Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger in 2020.

Christensen says she and Mingus have their own “secret language” when they’re on set together.
As for his supermodel mom, she’s plenty busy; Christensen co-founded her own label, Staerk & Christensen , has collaborated with designers including Anine Bing and serves as creative director for fragrance brand Strangelove .

But she’s still got the moves when it comes to modeling, as she recently proved when she posed for lingerie company Coco de Mer’s “Icons” campaign .

