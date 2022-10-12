ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Long Live Love! Princess Eugenie Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Jack Brooksbank With Romantic Wedding Throwback

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQ8Et_0iWPJX2w00
Source: mega

Four years later and Princess Eugenie still appears to be living in newlywed bliss.

The royal, 32, shared a romantic photo with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 36, to Instagram in honor of the two celebrating four years of marriage. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds locking lips in a royal carriage from their wedding day on October 12, 2018, Eugenie wrote: "Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DFdh_0iWPJX2w00
Source: @princesseugenie/instagram

Eugenie's post received instant love and praise, with one user commenting, "Happy anniversary Lovebirds. Always the newlyweds till the end !," followed by another who added, "Has it been 4 years? It feels like just yesterday, you were the most beautiful bride."

A third gushed: "Love love love this pic Happy Anniversary you gorgeous two."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Xjkn_0iWPJX2w00
Source: mega

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their only child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February 2021, with the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson offering a glimpse of their then-newborn's tiny hand alongside the proud parents.

Though Eugenie tends to keep her family life out of the public eye, she shared a rare photo of the family-of-three in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. "The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years," she captioned photos of the family waving at planes as they passed in the sky.

Source: OK!

Days later, Eugenie shared more snaps of her offspring at the royal events, where August — dressed in an adorable, baby blue sweater with a British flag on it — was seen waving in one video while seemingly trying to take in the thousands of people around him.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DINE WITH PRINCESS EUGENIE & JACK BROOKSBANK IN SANTA BARBARA AFTER ROYAL CLAIMS HE FEELS UNSAFE BRINGING KIDS TO THE U.K.

Eugenie is tenth in line to the British throne behind older sister Beatrice and has managed to stay close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they ditched their royal lives to start over in America — putting a major strain on their relationship with the Duke of Sussex's family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWyGj_0iWPJX2w00
Source: mega

OK! reported Eugenie, Jack, Harry and Meghan all met up for dinner earlier this year in Santa Barbara, during which the two couples appeared to be engaged in some lively conversation.

The double date came days after the royal cousins went to the Super Bowl together during Eugenie's visit to the U.S. when Harry's relationships with his dad, King Charles III, and older brother, Prince William, were at an all-time low.

IN THIS ARTICLE
