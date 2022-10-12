Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Into Research
A showcase of the Department of Graduate Psychology & Counseling's dissertations, student projects and faculty research. Light refreshments will be served. Sponsors: Department of Graduate Psychology & Counseling. Related Website(s): https://www.andrews.edu/sed/gpc/
Adventist Leadership Training Initiatives
More than 340 members of the General Conference Executive Committee (GC-EXCOM) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church gathered Oct. 7, 2022, for the second and last day of the Leadership, Education, and Development (LEAD) Conference, held at the church’s headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, United States. A significant part of the morning training was dedicated to discussing the joys and challenges of church leadership and exploring what the Adventist Church is doing to train current leaders, new appointees, and plan for the training of future leaders.
Environmental Fridays, Oct. 14
Welcome to Season III, Episode 5, of Environmental Fridays ... it is personal. Join us this coming Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for Environmental Fridays, Episode 5, at 9:30 a.m. EST, to listen and learn about "Grenada's Cautionary Tale: Conservation and Coastal Development" with Grenadian scholar and environmental activist Jody Daniel, PhD.
