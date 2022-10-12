ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoJTL_0iWPFcwD00
(Clockwise from top left) Brayan Ortiz-Ramos, Gleason Hernandez-Gomez, Daniel Jimenez-Carrillo, and Justin Mora-Soto. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons user LINYperson615/Nassau County Police

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island.

Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.

Police also observed two of the suspects enter the backyard of a home on South Drive and break the glass of a rear sliding door and pry it open.

When a woman inside the home screamed, the suspects ran away before jumping into a waiting car driven by the fourth suspect, according to police.

Members of the department’s Bureau of Special Operations captured and arrested 30-year-old Daniel Jimenez-Carrillo, of Queens, on Denton Avenue.

Additional officers were able to find and stop the getaway car and arrested the three remaining suspects, who are all from Queens.

They were identified as Gleason Hernandez-Gomez, age 33, Justin Mora-Soto, age 20, and Brayan Ortiz-Ramos, age 20.

All four men were charged with second-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy.

They were expected to be arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 12, at First District Court in Hempstead.

