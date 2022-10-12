ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
beckersdental.com

ADA launches Health Equity Action Team as part of new initiative

The American Dental Association launched a new Health Equity Action Team to move toward eliminating disparities in oral health. The team will be led by the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the ADA. During SmileCon, an ADA event, the team...
PYMNTS

Walmart Aims to Cure Healthcare Inequality With Research Program

Walmart has launched the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), a project the mammoth retailer said is designed to increase community access to healthcare research. “WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations,” Walmart said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
seniorresource.com

Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers

Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
babyboomers.com

Why Should You Choose Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nursing As a Career?

As we age, our bodies tend to slow down; our bones weaken, we get exhausted fast, and, many times, we face difficulties in performing the simplest of tasks. When one gets to this point in life, one needs someone to lean on. It is then that such people can turn to Adult-Gerontology nurses for primary care specifically.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist

Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist. On episode 391 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. Phyllis Whitehead, PhD, the President of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS). In the course of their conversation, Keith and Dr. Whitehead discuss the role of the CNS, how to become a CNS, and the goals of the NACNS to diversify the CNS profession.
advisory.com

The 2 paths that could shape the future of home-based care

There's a growing market for home-based care. The Covid-19 pandemic drove an initial boom in the market, and the United States' growing number of older adults has sustained—and at times accelerated—investment in models that can care for people in their homes. This market also is financially attractive because it can help reduce organizations' overall spending by creating a lower-cost site of care.
