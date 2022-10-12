Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
beckersdental.com
ADA launches Health Equity Action Team as part of new initiative
The American Dental Association launched a new Health Equity Action Team to move toward eliminating disparities in oral health. The team will be led by the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the ADA. During SmileCon, an ADA event, the team...
VTDigger
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
Walmart Aims to Cure Healthcare Inequality With Research Program
Walmart has launched the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), a project the mammoth retailer said is designed to increase community access to healthcare research. “WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations,” Walmart said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mcknightsseniorliving.com
State support of hospice, home healthcare services in assisted living supports residents’ wishes to die in place
Residents living in states with supportive regulations around hospice and home healthcare were more likely to die in their assisted living “homes” rather than transition to skilled nursing care at end of life, according to the results of a new study. An examination of varying state regulations of...
State settles with Andersen Corp. over treatment of disabled job applicant
An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights determined Andersen Corp. withdrew a job offer in 2019 after the applicant revealed his disability would make him unable to operate a forklift, which was not an essential job function. Courtesy of Unsplash. Andersen Corp. will pay $41,000 to a former...
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
Dr. Kavitha Reddy on helping veterans obtain better health
Juandolyn Stokes talks to Dr. Kavitha Reddy (Associate Director for the VA Office of Patient Centered Care & Cultural Transformation) to explain empowering veterans to take charge of their health and well-being.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilead Sciences Announces its First HBCU Roadshow to Bring Awareness to the Importance of Advancing Health Equity for Black Americans
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, Gilead Sciences kicks off its first HBCU Roadshow to engage HBCU students, faculty and alum at home – Homecoming!. The tour will span six weeks and stop on campuses across the South, culminating at the 49th Annual Bayou Classic football game in New Orleans. The...
babyboomers.com
Why Should You Choose Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nursing As a Career?
As we age, our bodies tend to slow down; our bones weaken, we get exhausted fast, and, many times, we face difficulties in performing the simplest of tasks. When one gets to this point in life, one needs someone to lean on. It is then that such people can turn to Adult-Gerontology nurses for primary care specifically.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist
Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist. On episode 391 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. Phyllis Whitehead, PhD, the President of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS). In the course of their conversation, Keith and Dr. Whitehead discuss the role of the CNS, how to become a CNS, and the goals of the NACNS to diversify the CNS profession.
JOBS・
advisory.com
The 2 paths that could shape the future of home-based care
There's a growing market for home-based care. The Covid-19 pandemic drove an initial boom in the market, and the United States' growing number of older adults has sustained—and at times accelerated—investment in models that can care for people in their homes. This market also is financially attractive because it can help reduce organizations' overall spending by creating a lower-cost site of care.
Comments / 0