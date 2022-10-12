ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Mattison Takes First Place at Upstate Invitational

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina graduate student Kate Mattison earned her first collegiate cross country victory Saturday morning as she took first place in the women's 5K race at the Upstate Invitational held at the Milliken Research Center. "I feel like we took another step forward as a program...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Battle Back to Defeat Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. Bailey Hartsough recorded a career-high 20 kills and added 16 digs as Western Carolina earned a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Furman on Friday evening inside Alley Gymnasium. The Catamounts won the match by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, and 15-7. WCU improves to 13-7 overall and 6-2...
GREENVILLE, SC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Make Moves in Day Two of ITA Carolina Regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Western Carolina women's tennis closed out day two of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Carolina Regionals, hosted by Wake Forest, Friday. Madison Schwarz battled Presbyterian's Claudia Sanchez Quesada winning a tie breaker 7-6 (8-6) in the first set and breezing through set two 6-2 to move to the round of 16 Saturday. She will face Furman's Jess Dawson.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Chattanooga Scores in Final Seconds to Defeat Catamounts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Western Carolina women's soccer held Chattanooga scoreless for over 89 minutes, but with just three seconds left in the game, the Mocs found the back of the net to defeat the Catamounts 1-0 Friday at the UTC Sports Complex. Turning Point:. Chattanooga broke the 0-0 tie...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Cullowhee, NC
Sports
catamountsports.com

Cross Country Heads to Upstate Invite Saturday

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina cross country teams head to the Upstate Invite in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday for their final tune-up before the Southern Conference Championship later this month. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Milliken Research Center with the women's 5K...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Head to Furman Looking to Bounce Back

Cullowhee, N.C. – In addition to the traditional colors of fall adorning the hills surrounding Paladin Stadium in the Upstate of South Carolina, purple will be the dominant hue on Saturday as Western Carolina visits chromatic Southern Conference rival Furman in a crucial mid-season league matchup in Greenville, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamount Volleyball Heads to Furman for Friday Matchup

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – On the heels of a road sweep of UNCG on Wednesday, the Western Carolina volleyball team heads to Alley Gymnasium to face Furman on Friday evening at 6 p.m. to reach the halfway point of the 2022 Southern Conference schedule. Friday's match will be streamed on...
CULLOWHEE, NC

