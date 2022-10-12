Read full article on original website
Hendrick Motorsports’ New Hire Is a Blow for a Surprise Daytona 500 Champion
Hendrick Motorsports has recruited Blake Harris from Michael McDowell's team to be Alex Bowman's crew chief in 2023. The post Hendrick Motorsports’ New Hire Is a Blow for a Surprise Daytona 500 Champion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks
Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer
Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race
Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
NASCAR: The driver eliminated by William Byron’s appeal
Which driver ended up being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs because of the success of the William Byron appeal?. With a 16th place finish in the round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron did enough to lock himself into the round of 8 for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew
David Schumacher suffered a horrific injury during the final round of the DTM racing season at Hockenheim this past Saturday. Schumacher, who's the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine. He's required to wear a corset for the foreseeable future. The accident happened during a restart...
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster
If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup competition
After nearly a quarter of a century competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kurt Busch said he will be stepping away from full-time racing. He ranks 25th on the all-time victories list.
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick
While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins third pole of 2022
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 29.252 seconds (184.603 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to win his third pole of the 2022 season. Reddick's previous two poles this season came at Indianapolis and Kansas.
FOX Sports
NASCAR president Steve Phelps committed to safety, communication with drivers
NEW YORK — NASCAR president Steve Phelps pledged to meet with drivers more often as he tries to open the lines of communication with the athletes who are the faces of the sport. There is just one issue when lines of communication are increased. Phelps and NASCAR executives will...
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
Autoweek.com
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
racer.com
Voting now open for CForce Trans Am Fan Favorite Awards
Voting is now open for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CForce Fan Favorite Awards. Fans can vote for their favorite drivers in three categories:. Visit www.GoTransAm.com/Vote to place your vote between now and Friday, October 21. Winners will be announced at the Trans Am Series Championship Awards Gala in Austin, Texas on Sunday, November 6.
TODAY.com
Meet the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR series race
Daniel Suarez is the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY on Suarez’s groundbreaking journey towards his American dream.Oct. 14, 2022.
