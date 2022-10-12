Read full article on original website
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
TOP 9 ATTRACTIONS IN HISTORIC CALUMET
Calumet is all about history. There are probably more historical attractions packed into this small community than anywhere else in the Upper Peninsula. Walk the streets of its downtown, and you can’t help noticing the architecture’s grandeur, often built from the rare Jacobsville sandstone, and the magnitude of wealth created by the region’s copper boom in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
This Is Your Last Chance for a Perfect Mackinac Island Weekend
Surrounded by the clear water of Lake Huron, Mackinac Island is a step back in time. The island is lined with 19th century cottages and storefronts and is free of all cars and motorized vehicles. Locals and tourists alike travel by foot, bicycle or horse-drawn carriages. Stepping off the ferry puts travelers right in the middle of the historic downtown, bustling with pedestrians and equines, and numerous bicycles parked along the sidewalk.
