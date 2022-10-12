This week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is the latest in our ongoing series in what I like to call ITS University. These podcasts are great training for newbies and a fantastic refresher for us veterans. This episode we look at all the flags SCCA uses except for the blue flag — we’re going to dedicate a whole episode to that one. Our guest is the 2022 SCCA Flagging and Communications Worker of the Year – Ben Tyler. Drivers should also check this one out because we’ve all seen a driver come to pit lane after seeing a black stick.

