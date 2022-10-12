Read full article on original website
DS Automobiles, Penske Autosport teaming up for Formula E
French luxury car brand DS Automobiles is partnering with Penske Autosport, the Formula E team founded by Roger Penske’s son Jay Penske, for the 2023 ABB Formula E World Championship. The two teams ran as DS Techeetah and Dragon/Penske Autosport last season. The rebranded “DS Penske” team will field entries for reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who won his title with Mercedes’ works team, and returning DS driver Jean-Eric Vergne — a two-time series champ champion — in the ninth season of the all-electric series.
23XI, NASCAR garage react to Kurt Busch stand-down announcement
His 23XI Racing team was one of many in NASCAR who were quick to react to Kurt Busch’s announcement this morning that he will not return to competition this season or race full-time in 2023. “From the day Kurt Busch joined our team, we knew he was going to...
Kurt Busch calls time on full-time Cup career, Reddick to make early 23XI switch
Kurt Busch made it official on Saturday morning in his hometown that he will not compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. “This NASCAR village is my home and I love it here,” a statement on Busch’s Twitter page read, which he also read in the Las Vegas media center. “28 years ago, I stood in this area of the desert and took a glamour shot with my first race car, which I built with my dad and my family. Racing is all I have ever known. My passion, worth ethic, and persistence have helped me reach all the dreams that a kid could dream.
Cars and stars rev up American Speed Festival at M1 Concourse
A weekend-long parade of legends, both noteworthy motorsports personalities and iconic vehicles, helped make the Sept. 29-Oct. 2 American Speed Festival presented by Comerica Bank at M1 Concourse a huge success. Nearly 170 race cars representing 14 classes were gathered for the event, with several in their midst telling the...
Voting now open for CForce Trans Am Fan Favorite Awards
Voting is now open for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CForce Fan Favorite Awards. Fans can vote for their favorite drivers in three categories:. Visit www.GoTransAm.com/Vote to place your vote between now and Friday, October 21. Winners will be announced at the Trans Am Series Championship Awards Gala in Austin, Texas on Sunday, November 6.
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
Records fall as Trans-Am West's Goble sets TA2 pole at Utah Motorsports Campus
Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship doubleheader weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC). Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang set the pace in qualifying with a record-setting time of 1m55.141s, which earned him the Motul Pole Award and the top spot in the TA2 class for the third race in a row. Goble has shown speed all weekend, topping the first practice session and finishing second in final practice.
LiquiMoly Autocross Invitational Shootout set for Lime Rock Park
When Lime Rock Park was first carved out of a quarry back in 1957, driver education was a key consideration as the track was designed. Sixty-five years later, giving drivers the chance to learn and improve continues to be the cornerstone of the Lime Rock Park experience. That isn’t limited...
Reddick aims to make most of unfortunate circumstances in early 23XI call-up
With Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition, Tyler Reddick will head to 23XI Racing a year early. Reddick will take over the No.45 Toyota beginning season, which Busch had driven. He will be a teammate to Bubba Wallace. “The circumstances resulting in the seat being available...
IndyCar close to signing off on TV documentary series
The NTT IndyCar Series says it’s close to signing a deal that would bring it into reality programming with a docuseries in the same vein of Netflix’s “Drive To Survive,” which concentrates on Formula 1, and the USA Network’s “Race for the Championship” featuring NASCAR’s Cup Series.
Inside the SCCA - Flagging 201 with Ben Tyler
This week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is the latest in our ongoing series in what I like to call ITS University. These podcasts are great training for newbies and a fantastic refresher for us veterans. This episode we look at all the flags SCCA uses except for the blue flag — we’re going to dedicate a whole episode to that one. Our guest is the 2022 SCCA Flagging and Communications Worker of the Year – Ben Tyler. Drivers should also check this one out because we’ve all seen a driver come to pit lane after seeing a black stick.
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
Andersen Promotions announces rebranding
Andersen Promotions has rebranded the opening steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Moving forward, the collective branding for the driver development program will be known as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will now become an official step on the ladder alongside USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires (formerly Indy Pro 2000).
Reddick claims Las Vegas Cup pole
Tyler Reddick will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after claiming his fourth Busch Pole Award in qualifying. Reddick topped the chart in the final round at 184.603 mph (29.252s). The Richard Childress Racing driver was the second to last driver to take time in the final round of single-car qualifying.
Fall Historics bring HSR back to Road Atlanta this weekend
A stout entry of Historic Sportscar Racing cars and competitors returns to one of America’s premier road courses for the second time this season for this weekend’s HSR Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, October 13-16. The full weekend of competition on the 2.54-mile road course north...
INTERVIEW: Deegan keeping an open mind ahead of Xfinity debut
It has been up, down and all around for Hailie Deegan throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. While the 21 year-old David Gilliland Racing charger became the first female driver in NASCAR history to record two top 10 finishes in a season — a 10th at Mid-Ohio and a sixth at Talladega this summer – there have also been six DNFs as well as a host of other lackluster starts. As a result, Deegan is currently 21st in Truck Series points with only the Miami and Phoenix races left to be run.
Make or break - Blaney gunning for Round of 8 turnaround
Perhaps no other driver can attest to how much more difficult the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs can get than Ryan Blaney. Blaney has been here before. The Team Penske driver has been in the playoffs, and he’s been in the Round of 8. But this third round — the precursor to the final Championship 4 — is where Blaney’s journey has come to an end three times before.
De Vries details Verstappen role in his AlphaTauri move
Nyck de Vries says his move to AlphaTauri was helped along by a dinner with Max Verstappen that led to him speaking with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. AlphaTauri had been trying to line up Colton Herta as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, but was unable to secure a Super License for the Californian. After that, it turned to de Vries and the Formula 2 and Formula E champion says a dinner with Verstappen after his impressive debut in Monza triggered discussions with Marko that led to his signing.
GTP 2023 - BMW M Hybrid V8 Road Atlanta test report
In the second edition of the “GTP 2023” podcast series, BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi brings us inside their recent test at Road Atlanta and shares insights on the new and different driving demands the BMW M Hybrid V8 presents compared to the GT machinery he’s been in for many years.
