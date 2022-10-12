ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

utahbusiness.com

New Via 313 in Riverton celebrates grand opening

Riverton— Over a decade ago, Via 313 opened up as just a small food truck operating on the streets of Austin. While the food truck stayed in Texas, the award-winning pizzeria has captured the appetite of the Beehive State and recently opened its newest Via 313 in Riverton. To...
RIVERTON, UT
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Idaho TE CJ Jacobsen announces his commitment to Utah

Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received some rather welcomed news on the recruiting trail as Rocky Mountain (ID) three-star tight end C.J. Jacobsen announced his commitment to the Utes. This is a rather valuable pickup for Freddie Whittingham and the tight end group, as he is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
