A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
utahbusiness.com
New Via 313 in Riverton celebrates grand opening
Riverton— Over a decade ago, Via 313 opened up as just a small food truck operating on the streets of Austin. While the food truck stayed in Texas, the award-winning pizzeria has captured the appetite of the Beehive State and recently opened its newest Via 313 in Riverton. To...
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
kjzz.com
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek Canyon
Close up of Autumn leaves(Image is author's) There are many places not far from Salt Lake City where people can go to enjoy the beautiful colors of the Autumn leaves. One of the closest places is City Creek Canyon, which is part of Salt Lake City.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
247Sports
BREAKING: Idaho TE CJ Jacobsen announces his commitment to Utah
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received some rather welcomed news on the recruiting trail as Rocky Mountain (ID) three-star tight end C.J. Jacobsen announced his commitment to the Utes. This is a rather valuable pickup for Freddie Whittingham and the tight end group, as he is...
USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
gritdaily.com
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list. Park […]
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
kuer.org
Salt Lake City’s 2-year increase in homelessness is reflected across the West
Over the past two years, homelessness in Utah has grown. Comparing the pre-pandemic Point in Time counts of 2020 with 2022, the number of homeless people in Salt Lake City has increased by 7%. The counts tally the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. on a single night....
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
