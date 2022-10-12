Read full article on original website
Radford Racing School to help transition drivers from karts to cars with F4 U.S.
Radford Racing School, an authorized racing school of Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda, is set to host a two-day school for scholarship winners to assist the up-and-coming racers transition from karts to race cars. Scheduled for December 2-3, with the option to participate in additional training on December 4, the school will take place at Radford Racing School’s facility in Chandler, Ariz. Six scholarship recipients from some of the world’s top karting programs are expected to participate.
Records fall as Trans-Am West's Goble sets TA2 pole at Utah Motorsports Campus
Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship doubleheader weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC). Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang set the pace in qualifying with a record-setting time of 1m55.141s, which earned him the Motul Pole Award and the top spot in the TA2 class for the third race in a row. Goble has shown speed all weekend, topping the first practice session and finishing second in final practice.
Andersen Promotions announces rebranding
Andersen Promotions has rebranded the opening steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Moving forward, the collective branding for the driver development program will be known as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will now become an official step on the ladder alongside USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires (formerly Indy Pro 2000).
GTP 2023 - BMW M Hybrid V8 Road Atlanta test report
In the second edition of the “GTP 2023” podcast series, BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi brings us inside their recent test at Road Atlanta and shares insights on the new and different driving demands the BMW M Hybrid V8 presents compared to the GT machinery he’s been in for many years.
DS Automobiles, Penske Autosport teaming up for Formula E
French luxury car brand DS Automobiles is partnering with Penske Autosport, the Formula E team founded by Roger Penske’s son Jay Penske, for the 2023 ABB Formula E World Championship. The two teams ran as DS Techeetah and Dragon/Penske Autosport last season. The rebranded “DS Penske” team will field entries for reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who won his title with Mercedes’ works team, and returning DS driver Jean-Eric Vergne — a two-time series champ champion — in the ninth season of the all-electric series.
Inside the SCCA - Flagging 201 with Ben Tyler
This week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is the latest in our ongoing series in what I like to call ITS University. These podcasts are great training for newbies and a fantastic refresher for us veterans. This episode we look at all the flags SCCA uses except for the blue flag — we’re going to dedicate a whole episode to that one. Our guest is the 2022 SCCA Flagging and Communications Worker of the Year – Ben Tyler. Drivers should also check this one out because we’ve all seen a driver come to pit lane after seeing a black stick.
Fall Historics bring HSR back to Road Atlanta this weekend
A stout entry of Historic Sportscar Racing cars and competitors returns to one of America’s premier road courses for the second time this season for this weekend’s HSR Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, October 13-16. The full weekend of competition on the 2.54-mile road course north...
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
O’Connell among first four winners crowned at HSR Fall Historics
Weather that couldn’t be better and a pair of weekend-opening races that can be described the same way moved the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics off to a fantastic start Friday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Under sunny and clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s, the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint races combined to crown the weekend’s first four race winners ahead of two more days of on track competition Saturday and Sunday.
Drivers relish adding their input to GTP development
As the new LMDh prototypes that will compete in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship were unveiled in recent months, the focus was naturally on the styling and engineering of these high-tech machines. The state-of-the-art, hybrid-powered prototypes from Porsche, Cadillac, Acura and BMW are the result of thousands of hours of wind tunnel research and computer simulations.
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
INTERVIEW: Deegan keeping an open mind ahead of Xfinity debut
It has been up, down and all around for Hailie Deegan throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. While the 21 year-old David Gilliland Racing charger became the first female driver in NASCAR history to record two top 10 finishes in a season — a 10th at Mid-Ohio and a sixth at Talladega this summer – there have also been six DNFs as well as a host of other lackluster starts. As a result, Deegan is currently 21st in Truck Series points with only the Miami and Phoenix races left to be run.
Sims fitting comfortably into Cadillac GTP seat
Alexander Sims is an established works driver, boasting a resume stacked with experience in Formula E and sports cars for BMW and, most recently, Corvette Racing. But he had never competed in the top prototype class. That’s set to change because the 34-year-old London native was recently announced as a...
Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout finalists announced
Mazda Motorsports has revealed the 12 drivers who will compete for three scholarships worth a combined $260,000 to start their Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires career. The top prize in the MX-5 Cup Shootout is a scholarship valued at $110,000. Last year’s winner, Connor Zilisch, went on...
Reddick aims to make most of unfortunate circumstances in early 23XI call-up
With Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition, Tyler Reddick will head to 23XI Racing a year early. Reddick will take over the No.45 Toyota beginning season, which Busch had driven. He will be a teammate to Bubba Wallace. “The circumstances resulting in the seat being available...
