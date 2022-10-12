ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings

(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
State
Missouri State
WOWT

Iowa revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state panel says Iowa’s economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022 with revenue...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Slater
98.1 KHAK

A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale

Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Iowa State Fair#The Missouri State Fair#The World Pork Expo
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Experts predict 2.7% dip in state tax revenue in current fiscal year

A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall 2.7% below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen said tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number. “Definitely not pessimistic,”...
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON IS EXPECTED TO BE A REPEAT OF 2021

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields on Oct. 29. And based on the results of the August pheasant survey, hunters can afford to be optimistic. “Our bird...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections

The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa Crop Progress Report Issued

Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 9, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 19 percent very...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa military pioneer dead at 97

(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy