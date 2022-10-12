Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
101.9 KELO-FM
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings
(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
WOWT
Iowa revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state panel says Iowa’s economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022 with revenue...
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Public Measure 1 would eliminate ‘current and future common-sense gun laws’
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was blunt in his assessment of Public Measure 1, which would amend the Iowa Constitution in a way that would stop most attempts to regulate guns in the state. “This amendment is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Maybanks said at a news conference on Tuesday...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Radio Iowa
Experts predict 2.7% dip in state tax revenue in current fiscal year
A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall 2.7% below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen said tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number. “Definitely not pessimistic,”...
radiokmzn.com
IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON IS EXPECTED TO BE A REPEAT OF 2021
DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields on Oct. 29. And based on the results of the August pheasant survey, hunters can afford to be optimistic. “Our bird...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Some IA childcare centers opt out of new law, allowing an increase of kids to adult ratio
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some childcare centers around Iowa, are choosing to opt out of one of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session. Hoping to create more opportunities for families to get their children into childcare, state lawmakers passed a bill last session increasing the ratio of kids to adults.
kiow.com
Iowa Crop Progress Report Issued
Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 9, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 19 percent very...
kjan.com
Iowa military pioneer dead at 97
(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
