Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
kezi.com
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
kptv.com
Man arrested on charges of making, distributing cocaine in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week on cocaine-related charges in Corvallis, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. In the late night hours of Monday, Oct. 10, detectives arrested 24-year-old Cory Strait of Corvallis after allegedly finding enough evidence to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
kptv.com
2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
KCBY
Injured eagle recovers from pellet gun wound
REEDSPORT, Ore. — A young bald eagle was released back to the wild on the coast Friday, after recovering from being shot down with a pellet gun. The injured eagle was found by a couple near Reedsport recently, as they came to the rescue. They took it to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCBY
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
kezi.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
KXL
Victim Hit By Vehicle, Then Stabbed
(Quartzville, OR) — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle and then stabbed near Quartzville, outside of Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a transient who traveled with several people to the Quartzville area. He got into an argument with 72-year-old John Kersey, who’s also a transient. Kersey allegedly hit the victim with a vehicle and then stabbed him several times. The victim walked 250 feet and got the attention of a truck driver who called for help. The victim is hospitalized but expected to survive. Kersey was arrested and charged with assault.
klcc.org
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
kezi.com
Homeless man arrested after stabbing other homeless man, Linn County deputies say
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a remote camp on Quartzville Road, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 6:08 a.m. on October 11, they received a...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville
Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women. The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBY
24-hour mental health crisis center going up in downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
philomathnews.com
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
KCBY
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
KCBY
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
Comments / 0