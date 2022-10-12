ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Have Reportedly Filed For Divorce After Separating ‘A While’ Ago

By rebecahjacobs
 3 days ago
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have reportedly filed for divorce after separating earlier this year.

A source says Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, have split, according to reports from The Jasmine Brand.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the sports anchor has reportedly been “separated for a while now” and everything between the pair is said to be “amicable.” The publication is also reporting that they have already filed for divorce.

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out,” the source said.

Bailey and Hill tied the knot in 2020. As of now, they have yet to comment on their reported split.

Fans first started to suspect there was something going on with this couple when neither said anything about their two-year wedding anniversary on October 10. Another fan noticed that the reality star changed her name back to Cynthia Bailey from Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram, only further fueling rumors of a breakup.

Another fan on the Twitter thread pointed out, “She has pictures of him on her IG but not recent ones. You have to go back to April. But it’s their anniversary and there’s nothing. This is sad actually she seemed happy.”

Fans also posted a recent video of Mike where he wasn’t wearing his wedding band. In the clip, the sportscaster had a mystery woman holding onto him as she did a flip. In the clip, Hill was loudly cheering the woman on, giving her a high-five afterward.

Now, it looks like the pair have been on the outs for a while.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Have Reportedly Filed For Divorce After Separating 'A While' Ago was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

