Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center
Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
kut.org
Festival in Round Rock resurrects the legend of the Hairy Man
Legend has it that back in the 19th century, a hairy hermit who hated people traveling on “his road” would attack the covered wagons and travelers who dared to enter his realm in what is now Round Rock. The most common telling of the legend recalls that as...
austin.com
Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin
The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls Family Camp Out features activities, movie, s’mores and more
Grab the tent and your loved ones for outdoor fun during the second annual Family Camp Out from Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Campsites are $35. “We hope to provide...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Rosa needs a home
Rosa is a sweet and friendly dachshund mix who was found in Oscar Rose Park. You can meet her and fall in love at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
post-register.com
BBQ Fest schedule of events￼
Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Good days ahead at Poodie's Party
Expect two great days of live music during the eighth annual Poodie's Party "No Bad Days" festival Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at the iconic Poodie's Roadhouse, 22307 Texas 71 West in Spicewood. The weekend is for lovers of Texas Hill Country music, cold drinks, and barbecue. General...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
tribeza.com
Where to Find Austin’s Best Baked Goods
The Zilker neighborhood is home to ThoroughBread, a small-batch bakery that has developed a legion of fans in just a few years of business. The cookies are really the star of the show here, and their flavors range from the more unique, like Peanut Butter and Jelly, to classic Chocolate Chip. With all-organic flour and naturally leavened sourdough, the fresh breads are also not to be missed.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Where can you find America’s most ridiculous donuts? Texas is a good start
Do donuts make you go nuts? Well if they do, then buckle up for these ridiculous donuts that just might make you go insane.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
Comments / 0