Marble Falls, TX

fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center

Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin

The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
AUSTIN, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Rosa needs a home

Rosa is a sweet and friendly dachshund mix who was found in Oscar Rose Park. You can meet her and fall in love at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
TAYLOR, TX
post-register.com

BBQ Fest schedule of events￼

Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
LOCKHART, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Good days ahead at Poodie's Party

Expect two great days of live music during the eighth annual Poodie's Party "No Bad Days" festival Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at the iconic Poodie's Roadhouse, 22307 Texas 71 West in Spicewood. The weekend is for lovers of Texas Hill Country music, cold drinks, and barbecue. General...
SPICEWOOD, TX
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
tribeza.com

Where to Find Austin’s Best Baked Goods

The Zilker neighborhood is home to ThoroughBread, a small-batch bakery that has developed a legion of fans in just a few years of business. The cookies are really the star of the show here, and their flavors range from the more unique, like Peanut Butter and Jelly, to classic Chocolate Chip. With all-organic flour and naturally leavened sourdough, the fresh breads are also not to be missed.
AUSTIN, TX

