Pittsburg, KS

fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in

Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
FORT SCOTT, KS
kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bridge completed, MO-96 reopens in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The bridge east of Avilla closed MO-96 at White Oak Creek in June 2022. Construction was completed on time yesterday, Oct 12, and reopened to all traffic. “Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek in #JasperCo near #Avilla NOW OPEN as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.” — MoDOT SWMo TRAVELERS NOTE: The MO-96 detour...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott

Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:28 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a past-tense shoplifting. A report was taken. 22:58 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a past-tense shoplifting. 18:28 – An officer was dispatched to Bamboo, 209 N. Main St., in reference to a check well being....
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck

PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
COFFEYVILLE, KS

