Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in
Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
Via Christi medical clinic to close in Fort Scott, another will move in
Ascension Via Christi is closing a clinic in Fort Scott - but another medical clinic plans to step in.
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
Bridge completed, MO-96 reopens in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The bridge east of Avilla closed MO-96 at White Oak Creek in June 2022. Construction was completed on time yesterday, Oct 12, and reopened to all traffic. “Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek in #JasperCo near #Avilla NOW OPEN as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.” — MoDOT SWMo TRAVELERS NOTE: The MO-96 detour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54
FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
fortscott.biz
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott
Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
Seneca man devoted to service as both a pastor and firefighter
SENECA, Mo. — A Godly relationship has always been important to Colorado native, Ty Dawson. His father was a church pastor, and instilled in Dawson the importance of faith, family and God, at a young age. A love for God would send Dawson on the path of service, while continuing to live in southwest Colorado, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
Fort Scott airs out pungent problem; announces November sludge cleanup
For those that live or drive through Fort Scott, Kansas, you may be aware of a sewer-like odor filling the air.
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:28 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a past-tense shoplifting. A report was taken. 22:58 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a past-tense shoplifting. 18:28 – An officer was dispatched to Bamboo, 209 N. Main St., in reference to a check well being....
3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Ottawa County raid
Authorities eradicate and dispose of thousands of pounds of illegally grown marijuana in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck
PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
Water Main break, pieces of asphalt lifted by force of water
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night reports of South Connecticut near 29th Street water was flooding the street. Witnesses on the scene tell us the asphalt was lifted up as water was pushing from below ground. On scene we learn from Joplin Police they had notified...
KHP bomb squad determines a metal pipe to be an explosive
KHP bomb squad responds to Labette County, Kansas, determining a metal pipe to be an explosive device.
Comments / 0