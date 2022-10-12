ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

AZPreps365 high school football power rankings for the Fall 2022 season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — AZPreps365 just released their first high school football power rankings this year for the open division. There are a couple of surprises, but it’s still early, and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about the rankings with AZPreps365′s Jose Garcia on “The Extra Point Podcast.”
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

Dan Lanning evaluates Oregon's recruiting efforts in 2023

The Oregon football coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Lanning has hit the road on the tail end of this week's bye to do recruiting for 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. The Duck staff will be spread out nationwide Friday night as high schools all over the nation play their games this week.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Williams
The Oregonian

Oregon holiday basketball tournaments bringing girls playoff preview and Bronny James to the mix

The Les Schwab Invitational is no stranger to bringing big high school basketball talent to Oregon. And the 2022 event is no exception. This December, the Les Schwab Invitational is hosting California’s Sierra Canyon, which is led by four-star recruit Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James. Also on Sierra Canyon’s roster: five-star recruit Isaiah Elohim.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Recruiting#Arizona State University#Linus K12#Linus High School#Beach Volleyball#Falcon#Division

Comments / 0

Community Policy