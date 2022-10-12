Read full article on original website
thepanthernewspaper.org
Why student athletes shouldn’t fear injuries: the story of Chapman athletic trainers
Stemming from childhood, it’s bound that everyone has fallen down at some point, resulting in a scraped knee or cut. Some fall harder than others when enduring games and competitive athletics and others get bruises from just their clumsiness. But what happens when these minor stumbles create major long-lasting...
AZFamily
AZPreps365 high school football power rankings for the Fall 2022 season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — AZPreps365 just released their first high school football power rankings this year for the open division. There are a couple of surprises, but it’s still early, and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about the rankings with AZPreps365′s Jose Garcia on “The Extra Point Podcast.”
Top 40 quarterbacks in CIF Southern Section high school football
The selection of players — listed here in alphabetical order — are based on a combination of next-level projection and current production.
247Sports
Dan Lanning evaluates Oregon's recruiting efforts in 2023
The Oregon football coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Lanning has hit the road on the tail end of this week's bye to do recruiting for 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. The Duck staff will be spread out nationwide Friday night as high schools all over the nation play their games this week.
Multi-sport standout bet on himself in football recruiting - and won big in Nampa
Payton Gunter isn’t one to brag. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Nampa High School senior defensive end/tight end caught a game-winning touchdown pass against Owyhee two weeks ago and hardly batted an eye. But his story is one to boast about. Despite losing an entire year of eligibility and having to move ...
Oregon’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best centers
By René Ferrán, Mike Wilson, Bob Lundeberg, Mitchell Forde and Paul Valencia Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top returning players in Oregon high school football. Our next list focuses on the centers. IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists were compiled early in ...
NFL・
California volleyball: Unbeaten, fifth-ranked Saint Francis ready to rewrite own history
The history books show the girls volleyball glory days of Saint Francis-Mountain View arrived before any current players were even born. From 1990 through 2003, the Lancers appeared in 11 state title contests and won eight of them. Dave Gambelin coached St. Francis to six of those ...
Oregon holiday basketball tournaments bringing girls playoff preview and Bronny James to the mix
The Les Schwab Invitational is no stranger to bringing big high school basketball talent to Oregon. And the 2022 event is no exception. This December, the Les Schwab Invitational is hosting California’s Sierra Canyon, which is led by four-star recruit Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James. Also on Sierra Canyon’s roster: five-star recruit Isaiah Elohim.
Colorado football notes: Walk-on Trent Carrizosa off to strong start punting
Depth is important at every position on a football team, even punter. True freshman walk-on Trent Carrizosa was elevated to the top of Colorado's depth chart at punter and holder in Week 4. With Ashton Logan off the team due to violation of team rules, Carrizosa is expected to handle both roles going forward.
