Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
whdh.com
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
country1025.com
Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar Opening in Boston October 19th
Don’t these 5 words look interesting when grouped together: “Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar?” My mind is going nuts just trying to figure out what that means. Are we playing Holy Moly with drinks in hand? Does “upscale” mean mini-golf with a tie on? So many questions. Let’s see what we have for answers…
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?
BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating. "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
Harvard Crimson
Northern Lights Come to Cambridge
Welcome to “Borealis,” the art installation that served as the centerpiece of this year’s Cambridge Science Festival — a weeklong celebration of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Hidden around a corner just beyond the Kendall T stop lies a string of lights, food trucks, and...
WCVB
GoFundMe effort supports Lowell teacher with ALS
Belinda Paul has a caseload of about 70 students at Daley Middle School in Lowell. A speech and language pathologist, Paul works with students who have severe communication needs.
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
WCVB
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
NECN
Author of ‘Neighborhood Lines' Discusses Unlikely Friendship In His Bold, Honest Novel About Boston
If you need something to listen to on your commute, put this on your list. Local author Michael Patrick Murphy just came out with an audio version of his novel, Neighborhood Lines. It’s a story based on his friendship with Cornell Mills, who was Murphy’s classmate at BC High School...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
