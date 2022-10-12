ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Ron DeSantis Offers Major Update on Power Restoration Efforts on Sanibel Island

In Fort Myers on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies, and crews to access Sanibel Island and continue restoration efforts.

The area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

Once crews are on the island, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will resume repairs to restore access to the island for residents, which is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

The temporary repairs to the bridge will allow over 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks towing 50 trailers and 2 tractor trailers to move onto the island, along with additional first responders to cross the bridge and aid in recovery efforts while final road repairs are underway. This includes crews from across the state, Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), Florida Power and Light and members of the Florida Electric Cooperative Association.

Last week, at DeSantis’ direction, barges began to deploy to move equipment and supplies to Sanibel Island to restore power and ensure wraparound services like running water are available as quickly as possible. Barges continue to move daily to transport equipment, personnel, and supplies to support recovery operations.

Efforts to restore power to Pine Island are also underway. Last week, the governor announced that FDOT had established a temporary bridge to Pine Island in less than three days, allowing power restoration crews to access the island and begin repairs. Led by Duke Energy and LCEC, crews have begun to clear debris, lay new lines and replace power poles. By Thursday, LCEC expects to have power restored to one-quarter of Pine Island, including the island’s center, water treatment plant substation and to centrally located grocery stores. Power is expected to be restored to one-third of the island and the Matlacha area by next week.

