Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Evenson’s pair of goals pace Central Dauphin boys soccer to 14th win of season
Tyler Evenson scored in the 44th minute and again in the 78th minute as the Central Dauphin boys soccer team recorded its 14th victory of the season, a 3-1 victory over Red Land Thursday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Jeremiah Craig opened the scoring for the Rams in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg v. Berks Catholic boys soccer, 10.12.22
Last minute goal by Alcaraz gives Muhlenberg the win. Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic going head-to-head on the pitch, the District III power rankings left to be determined following this matchup. The Muhls helping their cause with a, 1-0 win.
Goals by Steel Bayer, Cole Conjar lift East Pennsboro boys soccer past Milton Hershey
Goals by Steel Bayer and Cole Conjar lifted the East Pennsboro boys soccer team to a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Milton Hershey Thursday. Kayden Gelb made five saves to record the shutout in goal for East Pennsboro, who is now 3-11-0 on the season. Milton Hershey is 6-8-1.
Updated District 3 football power ratings: Trinity leads 2A field, Lower Dauphin and Cedar Cliff outside 5A cutline
Just three weeks remain in the regular season and the race for District 3 playoffs spots are really heating up. Enter the District 3 power ratings, used to determine qualifiers and seeds in postseason play. Power ratings are calculated by District 3 officials. Only games vs. PIAA opponents through Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upper Dauphin Area defeats Juniata in Week 8 nailbiter
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin Area beat Juniata 20-13 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Serra Catholic fends off Ligonier Valley to win 7th in a row
Serra Catholic coach Jose Regus might have witnessed a better season a year ago when the Eagles won a WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA title game, but he appears to be enjoying 2022 just the same. “I don’t know if last year was the best year or the...
Stroudsburg High School hires new baseball and basketball coaches
Batter's up: the Mountaineers baseball team has a new coach. The Stroudsburg Area School District Department of Athletics and Activities announced the hiring of Alex Hiscott as the head baseball coach at the last SASD Board of School Directors meeting. Hiscott replaces baseball coach Phil Stokes, who submitted his letter...
Comments / 0