ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Harris throws for 303 yards, UTSA eases past FIU 30-10

MIAMI — Frank Harris threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and UTSA eased past Florida International 30-10 on Friday night. UTSA led 17-3 at halftime behind Harris’ 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Harris launched a pass under pressure...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Rochester, TX
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, TX
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kens#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Prince George#South Texas#Cbs#Kcen#The San Antonio Spurs#The Rivard Report#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Royals
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy