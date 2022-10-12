VCU to lead $114 million Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program established by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

New funding enables RISE to expand its research across many policy issues affecting social justice reform. L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. The Research Institute for Social Equity (RISE), which is part of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, has received $3 million in state funding from Virginia to expand racial and social equity research, academic scholarship and public engagement.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO