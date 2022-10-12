Read full article on original website
Springdale restaurant offers taste of Europe
A new restaurant will bring a taste of Germany to downtown Springdale. Bauhaus Biergarten is open at 326 Holcomb St. led by co-owners Daniel Hintz and executive chef Jennifer Hill Booker. The restaurant has seven employees and is open Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10...
Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale
It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Developers add bike-friendly office space near Bentonville Square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Companies will soon have more options for office space in or around downtown Bentonville. The downtown area has seen a revitalization in recent years and received another boost when Walmart Inc. of Bentonville began construction of its new, sprawling corporate campus. Walmart has always attracted vendors wanting to be close to the retail giant, and now two large, high-profile office projects are set to open within the next few months just a short drive from the campus.
Canoo lands large EV order from national fleet company
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc., which is moving its headquarters to Bentonville, signed an agreement for Zeeba to purchase 5,450 American made electric vehicles, with an initial binding commitment of 3,000 units through 2024. Zeeba, a growing national fleet leasing provider, is dedicated to improving fleet...
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
Mercy hosting interviews for those with disabilities
In an effort to alleviate barriers people with disabilities face when seeking employment in the work industry, Mercy announced it is hosting inclusive interview events in four of its most popular communities.
Walmart tests reusable, refillable packaging
Walmart is testing a program that offers reusable, refillable containers for some grocery delivery items, according to an announcement this week. The trial is being conducted in partnership with Loop, a reuse platform that works to reduce packaging waste. Loop is a division of New Jersey-based waste company TerraCycle. Walmart...
Major Service Outages This Weekend
A planned service outage scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, will result in extended downtime for campus internet and several online services from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The service outage is required for Facilities Management to install new equipment in the Administrative Services Building (ADSB), where the campus Data Center, UAPD, and Parking and Transit are located.
A special sushi recommendation in Springdale
I thought it's time I let you in on my favorite local sushi place. Why it's great: Blu Fin Sushi Bar & Grill in Springdale is my go-to spot. They also have an a la carte menu with basics like rice, noodles, chicken and shrimp, so you can craft your own no-frills plate in addition to entrees.
In With The New! Three events added to fall crafts fair lineup
Two longtime favorite fall crafts fairs have packed up their tents and gone home, but three new ones are stepping into the lineup for next weekend. Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts & More has been canceled for 2022, and the Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Festival has ended after more than 50 years.
Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
ON THE TRAIL: Republican Brian Hester wants to “try something different” with education
Republican Brian Hester faces incumbent state Rep. David Whitaker, a Democrat, in the race to fill the newly created House District 22. You can find a story about Whitaker here. FARMINGTON — It’s election season, but it’s also volleyball season for Brian Hester, the Republican candidate for House District 22. His daughter plays for Farmington […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Republican Brian Hester wants to “try something different” with education appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Join the build at Beaver Lake
ROGERS — The AGFC and Hook, Line and Sinker Outdoors are looking for volunteers interested in improving the fishing at Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas. They will host another round of Beaver Lake Habitat days Friday and Saturday, Oct, 14-15 to sink trees in the upper end of the lake in the Joe Creek area.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
