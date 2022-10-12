Brandy says she's suffering from 'dehydration and low amounts of nutrition' following report that she had a possible seizure

Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital this week after suffering a possible seizure, RadarOnline.com has learned, just days after her brother, Ray J, sparked concern with suicidal messages online.The Boy Is Mine performer is reportedly still receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery following an EMS call to her home on Tuesday around noon.It's unknown if stress was involved or other health issues caused the scare.Brandy's hospitalization comes on the heels of a series of concerning posts shared by her younger brother last week.One photo seemingly showed Ray J sitting on a ledge with his feet dangling below. "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????" the caption read.He also shared a cryptic thought via his Instagram Stories."Trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion —." He continued, "—Maybe the next life was my real reality."Sources later told TMZ he was with Princess Love and just "messing around" after drinking.If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

