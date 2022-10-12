ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy says she's suffering from 'dehydration and low amounts of nutrition' following report that she had a possible seizure

By Raechal Shewfelt
Yahoo!
 3 days ago
RadarOnline

Singer Brandy Norwood Rushed To Hospital For Possible Seizure Days After Brother Ray J's Suicidal Messages

Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital this week after suffering a possible seizure, RadarOnline.com has learned, just days after her brother, Ray J, sparked concern with suicidal messages online.The Boy Is Mine performer is reportedly still receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery following an EMS call to her home on Tuesday around noon.It's unknown if stress was involved or other health issues caused the scare.Brandy's hospitalization comes on the heels of a series of concerning posts shared by her younger brother last week.One photo seemingly showed Ray J sitting on a ledge with his feet dangling below. "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????" the caption read.He also shared a cryptic thought via his Instagram Stories."Trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion —." He continued, "—Maybe the next life was my real reality."Sources later told TMZ he was with Princess Love and just "messing around" after drinking.If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Singer Brandy Norwood Blames 'Dehydration' On Hospitalization, Ignores Rumors Of Possible Seizure Following Scary Medical Emergency

Singer Brandy Norwood has addressed her hospitalization just one day after the scary incident, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, this outlet discovered that the Boy Is Mine singer was recovering in the hospital. While the singer spoke out about the medical emergency, she failed to mention the rumors that she suffered a possible seizure — instead, she blamed the incident on "dehydration." Brandy did, however, share that she is on the mend.“To my beloved fam, friends and starz — thank you for sending love and light my way,” the 43-year-old star wrote on her Instagram story. “I am following...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brandy Says She’s ‘Following Doctors’ Orders’ After Reports of Seizure-Induced Hospitalization

Brandy is “following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need” after reports of her being hospitalized in Los Angeles started circulating on Wednesday morning. TMZ reported that the singer had possibly suffered a seizure; however, neither Brandy nor her reps have confirmed that is the case. According to a note posted to Brandy’s social media earlier this afternoon, her hospitalization was due to “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for all of the love and prayers. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they had received a phone call for emergency services at the...
