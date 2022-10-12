Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Black Colleagues Association and Latinx Alumni Network student scholarships open
The Illinois State University Black Colleagues Association and Latinx Alumni Network have opened the applications for scholarship opportunities for current and future Redbirds of Illinois State University. Black Colleagues Association Scholarships. There are also several scholarships awarded by the Illinois State University Black Colleagues Association (ISUBCA), a chartered affinity network...
illinoisstate.edu
Dr. Cheri J. Simonds to deliver Fall College Lecture, October 27
Dr. Cheri J. Simonds, professor of communication, will deliver the second College of Arts and Sciences Fall Lecture on Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m. in the Old Main Room in the Bone Student Center. Her talk, “Designing General Education Curriculum with Assessment in Mind,” is free and open to the public.
illinoisstate.edu
GoinGlobal assists international Redbirds seeking career opportunities
Illinois State University makes job searching a little easier for international Redbirds seeking career opportunities in the U.S. and abroad with GoinGlobal, the University’s online career tool kit. Located within Hire-A-Redbird, Illinois State’s online job vacancy system, GoinGlobal provides useful, actionable information to meet the evolving needs of job...
illinoisstate.edu
Terrell Strayhorn to talk about foster youth of color and higher education on October 21
The Sociology and Anthropology Department will host its second of the semester research talk “It’s Not That … I Just Got Lucky”: What Emancipated Foster Youth of Color Teach Us about U.S. Higher Education Institutions and Belonging by Dr. Terrell Strayhorn. Dr. Chris Wellin, associate professor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
illinoisstate.edu
Board of Trustees action items, October 14
At the October 14, 2022, meeting, the Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved a number of action items. The full resolutions for these are available on the Board of Trustees website. FY2023 operating budget. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved the University’s annual operating budget...
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
25newsnow.com
Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special
URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 12, 2022 – Rudy Mathieson received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mathieson is a registered clinical nurse in the Emergency Care Center of the nonprofit hospital. He was nominated for this honor by three different individuals, all acknowledging his skill and compassion as a nurse.
wjbc.com
McLean County Board approves 4 solar power projects, rewards administrator with pay raise
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Board granted a special use permit for solar panels to be installed in Bloomington Township, and renewed permits for three other solar farms in the county. The board during its monthly meeting Thursday night also extended the contract of County Administrator Cassy Taylor for...
illinoisstate.edu
Banner-Making Workshop, October 26
Posters for rallies and political campaigns typically end up in a corner of the basement or garage, bent, maybe stained, never to be used again. But not these banners. Made from cloth, they can be rolled up, stored, and carried to the next rally. The Center for Civic Engagement and University Galleries are partnering to host a free Banner-Making Workshop from 3:30–5 p.m., October 26. The event is open to Illinois State University students and will be held at University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Suite 103, Normal. Space is limited to 30. Register .
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers
Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
wglt.org
Moses Montefiore Congregation to hold Festival of Jewish Life on Sunday
Music, food and fun are on tap this Sunday when the Moses Montefiore Congregation celebrates its 140th anniversary. The celebration, coined by MMC president Meryl Brown as a “fun-raiser” (not a fundraiser), will feature a wide array of entertainment. It’s open to all ages, featuring a puppet show and kid’s corner with music and book reading for children. There also will be a concert, Israeli dancing and wine tasting of kosher and Israeli wine for adults.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
25newsnow.com
Pekin football star Kanye Tyler named 25 Sports Athlete of the Week
(25 News Now) - By the time halftime rolled around in Pekin’s Week 7 win over Canton, Dragons senior star Kanye Tyler already had a kick return touchdown, a few rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to his credit. He’s always a threat to find the endzone on any given play and this week he’s also the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week.
illinoisstate.edu
Using the film Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, to spark important conversations
On October 18, the Multicultural Outreach Team will show a two-part documentary film to engage students in discussion. Both parts to the film will be shown from 6-9 p.m. in Schroeder Hall, Room 0130. After the showing, there will be time for small group discussion for students to explore the...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
25newsnow.com
Discover Peoria wants you to know about this farm fresh Thanksgiving option
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner Discover Peoria wants to show you what the community has to offer when it comes to picking out your thanksgiving meals. One local farm offers fresh, never frozen, turkeys. At Red River Farms they raise a couple dozen turkey’s...
Comments / 0