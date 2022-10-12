ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

illinoisstate.edu

Black Colleagues Association and Latinx Alumni Network student scholarships open

The Illinois State University Black Colleagues Association and Latinx Alumni Network have opened the applications for scholarship opportunities for current and future Redbirds of Illinois State University. Black Colleagues Association Scholarships. There are also several scholarships awarded by the Illinois State University Black Colleagues Association (ISUBCA), a chartered affinity network...
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Dr. Cheri J. Simonds to deliver Fall College Lecture, October 27

Dr. Cheri J. Simonds, professor of communication, will deliver the second College of Arts and Sciences Fall Lecture on Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m. in the Old Main Room in the Bone Student Center. Her talk, “Designing General Education Curriculum with Assessment in Mind,” is free and open to the public.
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

GoinGlobal assists international Redbirds seeking career opportunities

Illinois State University makes job searching a little easier for international Redbirds seeking career opportunities in the U.S. and abroad with GoinGlobal, the University’s online career tool kit. Located within Hire-A-Redbird, Illinois State’s online job vacancy system, GoinGlobal provides useful, actionable information to meet the evolving needs of job...
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Board of Trustees action items, October 14

At the October 14, 2022, meeting, the Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved a number of action items. The full resolutions for these are available on the Board of Trustees website. FY2023 operating budget. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved the University’s annual operating budget...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
PEORIA, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special

URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
DANVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

October 12, 2022 – Rudy Mathieson received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mathieson is a registered clinical nurse in the Emergency Care Center of the nonprofit hospital. He was nominated for this honor by three different individuals, all acknowledging his skill and compassion as a nurse.
DECATUR, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Banner-Making Workshop, October 26

Posters for rallies and political campaigns typically end up in a corner of the basement or garage, bent, maybe stained, never to be used again. But not these banners. Made from cloth, they can be rolled up, stored, and carried to the next rally. The Center for Civic Engagement and University Galleries are partnering to host a free Banner-Making Workshop from 3:30–5 p.m., October 26. The event is open to Illinois State University students and will be held at University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Suite 103, Normal. Space is limited to 30. Register .
NORMAL, IL
1027superhits.com

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers

Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

Moses Montefiore Congregation to hold Festival of Jewish Life on Sunday

Music, food and fun are on tap this Sunday when the Moses Montefiore Congregation celebrates its 140th anniversary. The celebration, coined by MMC president Meryl Brown as a “fun-raiser” (not a fundraiser), will feature a wide array of entertainment. It’s open to all ages, featuring a puppet show and kid’s corner with music and book reading for children. There also will be a concert, Israeli dancing and wine tasting of kosher and Israeli wine for adults.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!

We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin football star Kanye Tyler named 25 Sports Athlete of the Week

(25 News Now) - By the time halftime rolled around in Pekin’s Week 7 win over Canton, Dragons senior star Kanye Tyler already had a kick return touchdown, a few rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to his credit. He’s always a threat to find the endzone on any given play and this week he’s also the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week.
PEKIN, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL

